The 2023 NFL schedule, week by week

The NFL announced its 18-week, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2023, which kicks off on Thursday night, September 7, in Kansas City and concludes with 16 division games in Week 18 – two on Saturday, January 6, and 14 on Sunday, January 7.

The 2023 NFL schedule, powered by AWS, will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the third consecutive year. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same standing within their respective divisions the previous season. The AFC will be the home conference for the 17th game in 2023. For how opponents were determined for the 2023 season, click here.

The NFL uses the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power its schedule-making process. There are approximately a quadrillion possible schedule combinations each NFL season and over 26,000 factors to take into consideration such as stadium availability, travel requirements, primetime games, competitive fairness and division rivalries. The NFL uses AWS to run high performance computing workloads to find the best possible schedule each year. For more information, click here.

The NFL’s 104th season begins with the league’s annual primetime kickoff game, as the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7 (8:20 PM ET, NBC). The Lions finished the 2022 regular season with wins in eight of their final 10 games while the Chiefs won each of the final eight games last season, including the playoffs.

Week 1 continues Sunday, September 10, with a double-doubleheader featuring four Sunday afternoon games in every market. On CBS at 4:25 PM ET, two 2022 playoff teams meet as Miami visits the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas travels to Denver in an AFC West showdown and Philadelphia visits New England in a rematch of Super Bowls XXXIX and LII. On FOX at 4:25 PM ET, the two teams with the most regular-season wins in NFL history – Green Bay and Chicago – meet at Soldier Field to renew their rivalry while the Los Angeles Rams travel to Seattle in a rematch of their thrilling Week 18 overtime contest that helped the Seahawks secure a 2022 playoff berth.

Later that day, NBC’s Sunday Night Football begins with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Giants (8:20 PM ET), in a matchup between NFC East divisional rivals and 2022 playoff teams. NBC will televise one game each Sunday night in Weeks 1-15 and Week 17. On Saturday in Week 16, NBC will feature Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (4:30 PM ET) while Peacock will exclusively stream Buffalo at the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 PM ET.

Kickoff Weekend concludes on Monday, September 11, with ESPN/ABC’s Monday Night Football, featuring Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (8:15 PM ET) in an AFC East showdown. YouTube is the presenting sponsor of Kickoff Weekend, marking the first time a League partner will brand the opening weekend of the season, inclusive of Thursday night, the weekend games, and Monday night.

ESPN will televise 16 games this season (one game each Monday night in Weeks 1-15 and Saturday night in Week 17) and will be simulcast on ABC in Weeks 1, 11 and 17, including the Super Bowl LVII rematch between Philadelphia and Kansas City on Monday, November 20. In Weeks 2, 3 and 14, there will be two Monday night games on ESPN and ABC. In Weeks 2 and 3, the two Monday night games broadcast at 7:15 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET. In Week 14, the two Monday night games will both kickoff at 8:15 ET, as Tennessee visits Miami (ESPN) and the New York Giants host Green Bay (ABC). In Week 16, ABC will broadcast the conclusion of the NFL’s Christmas Day triple-header between Baltimore and San Francisco (8:15 PM ET). There will be no Monday night game on the final regular-season weekend (Week 18) to provide more flexibility for the scheduling of the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs.

Additionally, ESPN/ABC will air two games with playoff implications on the Saturday of Week 18, January 6, at 4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET. These games will be selected following the conclusion of Week 17.

Thursday Night Football will air exclusively on Prime Video, kicking off its slate in Week 2 as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings (8:15 PM ET). Prime Video will broadcast 15 Thursday Night Football games between Weeks 2-17 (excluding Thanksgiving night) and exclusively stream the first-ever NFL Black Friday game when the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in Week 12 (3:00 PM ET).

NFL Network will exclusively televise eight games – four international games, three games in Week 15 on Saturday, December 16 and the New England Patriots visiting the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 24 (8:15 PM ET).

The NFL schedule features five international regular-season games – three in the UK and two in Germany, marking the first-ever regular-season NFL games to be hosted in Frankfurt. As part of the League’s expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The international slate features games in three consecutive weeks, beginning in London at Wembley Stadium in Week 4 with a matchup between Jacksonville and Atlanta (9:30 AM ET, ESPN+). The London action shifts to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the next two weeks, as Jacksonville and Buffalo meet in Week 5 (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network) and Tennessee and Baltimore face off in Week 6 (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network). The Jaguars are scheduled to become the first NFL team to play two regular-season games outside of the United States in the same season.

As part of the League’s commitment to playing regular-season games in Germany, the NFL will play two games in 2023 at Frankfurt Stadium – home of Eintracht Frankfurt, having played the inaugural Germany game last season in Munich. In Week 9, Kansas City takes on Miami (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network) and in Week 10, Indianapolis meets New England (9:30 AM ET, NFL Network) to wrap up the 2023 international games.

The Madden Thanksgiving Celebration will feature a tripleheader on Thursday, November 23, with three divisional matchups. The first game will feature a pair of NFC North foes, as the Packers travel to Detroit to face the Lions (12:30 PM ET, FOX). The late afternoon game will match two NFC East rivals, as the Washington Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 PM ET, CBS). The Thanksgiving Day festivities conclude with an NFC West divisional matchup as the 49ers travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on NBC (8:20 PM ET).

Week 16 begins with Thursday Night Football on December 21, followed by two games on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, December 23. The slate continues on Sunday, December 24 with 10 games and concludes on Monday, December 25, with the second-ever Christmas tripleheader. The Christmas Day tripleheader features Las Vegas at Kansas City at 1:00 PM ET (CBS), the New York Giants at Philadelphia at 4:30 PM ET (FOX) and Baltimore at San Francisco at 8:15 PM ET (ABC).

The regular season will conclude with Week 18 on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7. For the 14th consecutive year, all 16 games scheduled for the final week of the season are division contests , enhancing the potential for more games with playoff ramifications.

The NFL’s 32 teams will each play 17 games over 18 weeks. Byes will begin in Week 6 and end in Week 14.

Here is the 2023 NFL schedule, week by week.

Week 1

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Thursday, September 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (Thu) 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, September 10

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Week 2

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, September 14

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, September 17

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 1:05p (MST) 4:05p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 18

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (Mon) 7:15p (ET) 7:15p ESPN

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ABC

Week 3

(Syndication: The Record)

Thursday, September 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (Thu) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, September 24

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p FOX

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon) 7:15p (ET) 7:15p ABC

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 4

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, September 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 1

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a ESPN+

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, October 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 5

(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

Thursday, October 5

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills (Tottenham) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a NFLN

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals 1:05p (MST) 4:05p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

New York Jets at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 9

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 6

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 15

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans (Tottenham) 2:30p (BST) 9:30a NFLN

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 7

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, October 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN

Week 8

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, October 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, October 29

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, October 30

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 9

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

Thursday, November 2

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, November 5

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt) 3:30p (CET) 9:30a NFLN

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 6

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 10

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots (Frankfurt) 3:30p (CET) 9:30a NFLN

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MST) 4:05p CBS

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN

Week 11

nfl-2023-salary-cap-eagles-dead-money-chiefs

(Syndication: Arizona Republic)

Thursday, November 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos 6:20p (MT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Week 12

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, November 23

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 12:30p (ET) 12:30p FOX

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 3:30p (CT) 4:30p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Thanksgiving) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Friday, November 24

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Fri) 3:00p (ET) 3:00p Prime Video

Sunday, November 26

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New England Patriots at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MST) 4:05p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, November 27

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN*

Week 13

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (Thu) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, December 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans 3:05p (CT) 4:05p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN*

Week 14

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, December 11



Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN*

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ABC*

Week 15

(AP Photo/John Munson)

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (Thu) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p Prime Video

Saturday, December 16

TBD TBD 1:00p NFLN

TBD TBD 4:30p NFLN

TBD TBD 8:15p NFLN

Sunday, December 17

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers TBD TBD TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD TBD

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD TBD

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions TBD TBD TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MST) 4:05p CBS

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC*

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN*

Week 16

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p Prime Video

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat) 4:30p (ET) 4:30p NBC

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (Sat) 5:00p (PT) 8:00p Peacock

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Washington Commanders at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos 6:15p (MT) 8:15p NFLN

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Mon) 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 4:30p (ET) 4:30p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ABC

Week 17

(Syndication: The Enquirer)

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (Thu) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p Prime Video

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Sat) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN/ABC

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC*

Week 18

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Game TBD TBD 4:30p ESPN/ABC*

Game TBD TBD 8:15p ESPN/ABC*

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Games TBD TBD 1:00p CBS*

Games TBD TBD 1:00p FOX*

Games TBD TBD 4:25p CBS*

Games TBD TBD 4:25p FOX*

Game TBD TBD 8:20p NBC*

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers TBD TBD TBD

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD TBD

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions TBD TBD TBD

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD TBD

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD TBD

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD TBD

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD TBD

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins TBD TBD TBD

New York Jets at New England Patriots TBD TBD TBD

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints TBD TBD TBD

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants TBD TBD TBD

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans TBD TBD TBD

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TBD TBD TBD

