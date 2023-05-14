2023 NFL schedule: Three games that come at the perfect time for the Eagles

The Eagles have the NFL’s toughest schedule, so there won’t be any cupcake games, but one or two pockets where the competition could dip slightly.

After winning the NFC East, Philadelphia will be playing the first-place teams in the other three NFC divisions as well as the Chiefs and Bills.

The Eagles 17 game gauntlet features the league’s toughest strength of schedule (.566 win percentage) based on last year’s standings.

With training camp fast approaching, we’re looking at three games that’ll come at the perfect time.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are 4-5 against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, but it’ll be a high energy trip after Philadelphia plays two games in four days to start the season.

The rebuilding Bucs will likely start Baker Mayfield at quarterback and it’ll give the retooled Eagles defense an opportunity to take out some early season frustrations.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The stretch run will be a defining eight to nine weeks for Philadelphia and it’ll start after the Week 10 bye.

Philadelphia will host the Cowboys one week before the bye, giving Nick Sirianni and his players a reason to approach the first of two matchups with plenty of energy and urgency.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will play seven games in eight weeks before hosting the Cardinals, and each opponent during that stretch is a 2022 playoff team, including the Giants and Cowboys twice.

There are go easy games in the NFL, but the rebuilding Cardinals give the Eagles a breather before a huge season finale against the Giants, and the start of the postseason.

