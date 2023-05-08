2023 NFL schedule to be released on Thursday

It’s going to be okay, folks. You’ll be geting your fix by the end of the week after all.

Following a tiny bit of sudden sked skepticism on Monday morning, the NFL announced that the 2023 slate of regular-season games will indeed be revealed on Thursday night. NBC Sports scribe Peter King, in his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” reported that the schedule release was facing a possible delay due to a hang-up over some key primetime matchups.

He wrote:

The 2023 mega-games—opening Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, Thanksgiving Day, the new Black Friday tilt, the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas—are not set in stone yet. The mega-games are usually solid by early May. The schedule crew is slated to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon in New York, at which time more clarity on the tentpole games is expected. I’m told as of the weekend the NFL was still in search of options on the 272-game regular season slate, with a series of computers continuing to spit out alternatives.

Nonetheless, all seems to be well.

So, as for your Carolina Panthers, we’ll have the dates for their upcoming opponents—who are as follows:

Related

Panthers agree to terms with 4th-round pick Chandler Zavala Panthers extend tryout invitations to three more XFL players Report: Panthers to host 2024 'home game' vs. Chiefs in Germany

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire