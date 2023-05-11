2023 NFL schedule release: Ranking the QBs the Bills will face

The 2023 NFL schedule is set to fully come together. Even so, we already have plenty of answers that allow us to stack teams head-to-head.

We know which teams the Bills will face next season and where. (and of course, one will be in London).

And with that information, one spot we can rank prior to the release of the entire NFL schedule on Thursday is the quarterback position.

With that, here’s a ranking of the quarterbacks the Bills are set to face in 2023:

14. Washington Commanders: Sam Howell

No offense to Howell, but the Commanders are the only team we had to double check exactly who was looking most likely to be the starting quarterback on opening day in September. The rest of this list doesn’t help his case, either.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was the first-overall selection at the 2018 NFL draft. The Buccaneers are his fourth team.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has a 40-17 career record and nine years of experience in the NFL. Meanwhile, Mayfield is 31-38 and while Garoppolo isn’t the flashiest player, he’s steady and more of a threat than Mayfield… though he’s still not very high up our list.

11. New England Patriots: Mac Jones

Jones is still young but took a step back in his second season a year ago. But there are reasons to believe he can rise on this list in the future because of coaching and personnel changes around him.

10. New York Giants: Daniel Jones

Jones muscled together a 9-6-1 record in 2022 and turned that into a long-term extension. Typically what happens for quarterbacks after a strong year is the following season is dubbed as a “prove-it” year. Will Jones keep improving or take a step back? Until then, he’s at the middle of the pack.

9. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa threw for more yards than Jones a year ago despite playing in only 13 games. He’s a better passer right now and has better playmakers to help him. Plus, the Bills actually aren’t too bad shutting down mobile quarterbacks like Jones so Tagovailoa gets the edge… if he can stay healthy.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence struggled as a rookie (and still beat the Bills) but likewise to others on this list, now he has to compound another strong follow-up season to prove he’s a top-tier NFL quarterback… but signs are looking good.

7. Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson

We get it, Wilson was awful last season… but really it was more about the Broncos being brutal as a team. With a new coaching staff, Wilson is going to improve in 2023. A Super Bowl winner and guy like Wilson is simply not as bad of a player as he was a year ago.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

Herbert has continued to improve every season and looks poised to continue that trend in 2023. Truthfully, if he played for a higher-profile fan base and in the NFC, he’d probably get more attention, but he’s buried behind the like of Josh Allen and other QBs still to come on this list who are in the AFC.

5. Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Being of the knocks the Cowboys get on a national stage for simply not winning the Super Bowl every year as “America’s Team,” Prescott doesn’t typically appear in the top-five quarterbacks on such rankings. But make no mistake, he’s good… when healthy.

4. New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is one of the best to ever do it and he’s now got the backing of the Jets’ elite defense. But it’s never as easy as one thinks to move from one team to another. It could work… or it might not. Ask Russ Wilson.

3. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts

Hurts has blossomed into a top quarterback in the NFL. Hurts’ arm has improved in accuracy and he can rush with finesse and power. He’s really only third on our list because of how good the next two are.

2. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

Burrow is debated among the top-three quarterbacks in the NFL routinely. The Bengals have got a good one. Throw Allen’s name in that ring, along with…

1. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

The Bills have beaten the Chiefs and Mahomes. It’s what has made the Buffalo-KC rivalry so fun. But don’t twist it, the accolades Mahomes has achieved puts him above the rest, not just in terms of who the Bills face next season, but league-wide.

