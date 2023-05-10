2023 NFL schedule: Jaguars to face Falcons, Bills in back-to-back games in London

The Jaguars will be playing two games in London for the first time since beginning their annual international series across the pond in 2013, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville will play host to the Atlanta Falcons at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 in Week 4 at Wembley Stadium, broadcast nationally on ESPN+. The game will be designated as one of the team's nine home games in 2023. The following week, the team will stay in London for a matchup against the Buffalo Bills, designated as one of the team's eight away games.

The game will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

"The Jaguars are proud to represent Jacksonville on the international stage again this year as we host the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and visit the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement released by the team.

"The addition of the road contest against Buffalo allows us to maximize the logistical efficiency of our travels to and from the United Kingdom, while maintaining a strong slate of games in our true home at TIAA Bank Field."

Jets flyover as the United Kingdom and United States flags are presented on the field before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Jacksonville has played a total of nine regular-season games in London dating back to their first matchup across the pond against the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. The team is 4-5 all-time in their London series. Last season, the Jaguars fell 21-17 to the Denver Broncos in the team's Week 8 matchup.

The team's game against the Bills will mark the second time Jacksonville has played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jacksonville faced off against the Miami Dolphins in 2021, ultimately winning on a last-minute field goal, 23-20. It marked the first victory of the season for the Jaguars that year.

This season will mark the first time that any team has played two games in London in back-to-back matchups.

In April, Lamping stated that the team knew that there was a chance the league would ask Jacksonville to play two games in London this year due to the international series and the Jaguars' scheduled aligning.

He also noted that Jacksonville didn't have the desire to make two separate trips to London, meaning the team would only play two games if the games were scheduled back-to-back.

“They know we enjoy playing in London,” Lamping said of the NFL. “That one game has been part of our DNA. To be able to play two games without giving up a home game in Jacksonville is something we’d be interested in under certain conditions. We’re not going to be making two trips to London.”

What teams are on the Jaguars' schedule in 2023?

In addition to the team's London series, the NFL will reveal the full NFL schedule, including all 17 games the Jaguars will play Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. At that point, all teams will have dates and times to mark on their calendars for the upcoming season.

The Jaguars will play the first-place teams in the AFC this year by virtue of finishing in first place in the AFC South last season along with the San Francisco 49ers, who finished in first place in the NFC West last season. They'll also play the AFC North and NFC South as the rotated divisions in addition to the AFC South.

Here are the Jaguars' home opponents for 2023:

Jaguars' away opponents for 2023:

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 2023 NFL schedule: Jaguars to face Falcons and Bills in London