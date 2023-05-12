2023 NFL schedule: Houston Texans play Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets in 22nd regular season

The opponents were known long ago, but now the Houston Texans’ complete 2023 schedule has been unveiled. The Texans now know the when and where for their 17 games of their 22nd season in franchise history.

The first game of the DeMeco Ryans kicks off Week 1 at the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans also get to take on a marquee franchise when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 at NRG Stadium.

Houston also gets to be a part of the hoopla in the Big Apple when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in Week 14.

Houston’s season finale will be against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The date, time, and network for that finale will be announced the closer to the Week 18 finale.

Here is the complete schedule, including TV networks.

Week 1, Sept. 10 — at Baltimore Ravens, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The site of Ryans’ last game with the Texans as a player is where his coaching career with Houston begins.

Week 2, Sept. 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. FOX

Houston technically hasn’t beaten the Colts at NRG Stadium since 2019.

Week 3, Sept. 24 — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. FOX

The Texans haven’t lost at TIAA Bank Field since 2017.

Week 4, Oct. 1 — vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans haven’t beaten the Steelers since 2011, Ryans’ last season in Houston as a player.

Week 5, Oct. 8 — at Atlanta Falcons, 12:00 p.m. FOX

Houston has never won on the road against the Falcons.

Week 6, Oct. 15 — vs. New Orleans Saints, 12:00 p.m. FOX

The last time the Texans faced the Saints and Drew Brees wasn’t the quarterback was in 2003.

Week 7, BYE WEEK

Can’t lose during the bye.

Week 8, Oct. 29 — at Carolina Panthers, 12:00 p.m. FOX

It will be the first time since 2015 that the Nos. 1-2 overall picks, who are quarterbacks, will face each other.

Week 9, Nov. 5 — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12:00 p.m. CBS

Aside from preseason 2021, the Texans avoided the Bucs during the Tom Brady tenure.

Week 10, Nov. 12 — at Cincinnati Bengals, 12:00 p.m. CBS

Ryans was 4-0 against the Bengals with the Texans, including playoffs.

Week 11, Nov. 19 — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 12:00 p.m. CBS

Who will J.J. Watt root for?

Week 12, Nov. 26 — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Jaguars have never stacked consecutive wins at NRG Stadium.

Week 13, Dec. 3 — vs. Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m. CBS

Houston hasn’t beaten the Broncos since 2018.

Week 14, Dec. 10 — at New York Jets, 12:00 p.m. CBS

Maybe the 2023 version of this image will include Denzel Perryman sacking Aaron Rodgers.

Week 15, Dec. 17 — at Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The weather will either be 50 degrees or 11 degrees. As long as the Titans aren’t wearing Oilers throwbacks.

Week 16, Dec. 24 — at Cleveland Browns, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans haven’t beaten the Browns since the Browns’ starting quarterback was playing for Houston (2018).

Week 17, Dec. 31 — vs. Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. FOX

The Texans haven’t beaten the Titans at NRG Stadium since 2018.

Week 18, Jan. 6 or 7 — at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

If the Texans are playing for the No. 1 overall pick again, something terrible has happened.

