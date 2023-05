The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will continue their long-standing rivalry in 2023 and one of their two matchups will come on Christmas Day.

It was announced on Thursday that the two teams with square off at Lincoln Financial Field — near the very place Eagles fans once pelted Santa Claus with snowballs.

Merry Christmas from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/npfV45AwF9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire