2023 NFL schedule changes make 'perfect sense'
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss unpack the changes to the NFL's 2023 schedule, including playing a game on Black Friday and notable matchups between the Chiefs vs. Lions and Jets vs. Bills.
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.
The league announced some premium late-season matchups ahead of Thursday's schedule release.
