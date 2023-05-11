How 2023 NFL schedule changes will impact fans watching on TV, streaming

The NFL releases its 2023 schedule Thursday, with some notable changes in what the league can do compared to previous years.

While the Tennessee Titans and teams across the league anxiously await the knowledge of where and when they'll be playing, there are a few small tweaks to how the game will be broadcast and scheduled that fans need to be aware of.

Here are three small ways the NFL changed its scheduling for 2023, and how they may affect the Titans.

Not every team is guaranteed a primetime matchup

Unlike past years when every NFL team was required to play at least one Thursday Night Football game, there are no such protections in 2023. Certain teams will be allowed to repeat on Thursday night, and there is no requirement to have the teams that don't play on Thursday appear on Sunday or Monday Night Football.

This doesn't mean the Titans aren't getting solo status games. Even if the NFL doesn't reward the Titans any primetime games this year, they'll be the only team playing in their timeslot when they host a London game as part of the International Series on Oct. 15.

Monday Night Football can be flex scheduled

As long as there's been Monday Night Football, the networks have been stuck with their matchups from the beginning of the year. That's not the case anymore. In Weeks 12-17, ESPN and ABC will be able to flex games into and out of Monday Night from their Sunday timeslots if they think there's a more compelling matchup to showcase.

The Titans played one Monday Night game last season and it was not within the new flex window.

The Titans won't always be on CBS on Sundays

For decades, FOX has broadcast NFC road games and CBS has had AFC road games, meaning the Titans generally played on CBS 90% of the time. Those requirements aren't in place anymore; CBS and FOX will be able to pick games from both conferences this year, mixing up which announcers fans will hear and which halftime shows they'll be tuned into.

This doesn't do anything to change gameplay or travel arrangements, but it's something to monitor for fans who use streaming services instead of terrestrial television to watch games.

