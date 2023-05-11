2023 NFL schedule: 49ers-Eagles Week 13 rematch in Philadelphia set

49ers-Eagles NFC title game rematch scheduled for Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will have to wait until early December to get another chance for a victory in Philadelphia.

The 49ers are scheduled to travel across the country to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 3, the NFL announced Wednesday evening. The game is set for a 1:25 p.m. (PT) kickoff on FOX.

The NFL will release the entire 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m., though it already announced the matchups for the five international games, and the 49ers were not included.

It might be a bit of a surprise the Week 13 game is not being showcased in a prime-time slot since the 49ers and Eagles are considered among the early favorites in the NFC this season.

The 49ers took a 12-game winning streak on the road to face top-seeded Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game last season.

But the much-anticipated showdown turned anticlimactic when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a torn elbow ligament on the team’s sixth offensive play of the game.

Then, 49ers backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion early in the third quarter. Purdy was forced to return to action, though he was physically incapable of throwing the ball.

Philadelphia advanced to the Super Bowl with a 31-7 victory. Two weeks later, the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

General manager John Lynch described Purdy as the “leader in the clubhouse” to remain as the 49ers’ starter this season. However, Purdy underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow on March 10.

Purdy appears to be on pace to resume soft tossing next month. If all goes as planned, he could be cleared to resume full football activity near the start of the regular season.

Barring any setbacks, Purdy should be available long in advance of the 49ers’ rematch against the Eagles.

Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen are the three healthy quarterbacks competing for their roles alongside Purdy on the team’s roster this offseason.

