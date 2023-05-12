2023 NFL regular-season schedule: Bengals’ full 18-week slate
The Cincinnati Bengals once again have a tough road now that the NFL has unveiled the entire 2023 NFL regular-season schedule.
Granted, the Bengals had a brutal-looking slate last season too and rattled off eight consecutive wins before emerging victorious in two playoff games and making the AFC title game for the second year in a row.
Going into this year’s reveal, the NFL leaked early the Week 17 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs and the data showed the Bengals would travel the fewest miles of any team in the league.
Here’s a full look at Cincinnati’s 2023 schedule in its entirety, including the marquee matchups against the AFC North, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and others.
Week 1: at Browns
Sept. 10, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 2: vs. Ravens
Sept. 17, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 3: vs. Rams
Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, MNF)
Week 4: at Titans
Oct. 1, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Week 5: at Cardinals
Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Week 6: vs. Seahawks
Oct. 15, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: at 49ers
Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 9: vs. Bills
Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 10: vs. Texans
Nov. 12, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 11: at Ravens
Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Week 12: vs. Steelers
Nov. 26, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 13: at Jaguars
Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. (MNF, ESPN)
Week 14: vs. Colts
Dec. 10, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 15: vs. Vikings
Dec. 15 or 16, TBD (TBD)
Week 16: at Steelers
Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
Week 17: at Chiefs
Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, New Year’s Eve)
Week 18: vs. Browns
Jan. 6 or 7, TBD (TBD)