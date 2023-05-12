2023 NFL regular-season schedule: Bengals’ full 18-week slate

The Cincinnati Bengals once again have a tough road now that the NFL has unveiled the entire 2023 NFL regular-season schedule.

Granted, the Bengals had a brutal-looking slate last season too and rattled off eight consecutive wins before emerging victorious in two playoff games and making the AFC title game for the second year in a row.

Going into this year’s reveal, the NFL leaked early the Week 17 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs and the data showed the Bengals would travel the fewest miles of any team in the league.

Here’s a full look at Cincinnati’s 2023 schedule in its entirety, including the marquee matchups against the AFC North, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and others.

Week 1: at Browns

Sept. 10, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Ravens

Sept. 17, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Rams

Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, MNF)

Week 4: at Titans

Oct. 1, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: at Cardinals

Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Seahawks

Oct. 15, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at 49ers

Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Bills

Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 10: vs. Texans

Nov. 12, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: at Ravens

Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 12: vs. Steelers

Nov. 26, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: at Jaguars

Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. (MNF, ESPN)

Week 14: vs. Colts

Dec. 10, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Vikings

Dec. 15 or 16, TBD (TBD)

Week 16: at Steelers

Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Week 17: at Chiefs

Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, New Year’s Eve)

Week 18: vs. Browns

Jan. 6 or 7, TBD (TBD)

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire