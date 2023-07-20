2023 NFL Record Predictions: The NFC North

With rosters all but set and preseason but a short few weeks ahead of us, it is time to dive into the heart of the NFL and predict some records! Today we are looking at a division potentially set up for a power shift in the NFC North and seeing who will wear the division crown at the end of the year.

The turnaround in Detroit is real, and the Lions are set up to stay with an elite coaching staff, an excellent offensive and defensive line, plus a gaggle of playmakers for Jared Goff to get the ball to. The defensive front may be the highlight of the team, and could carry the Lions to multiple wins on their own. The Motor City might finally get that playoff win it’s been so desperately searching for since… well, 1991. Yikes.

In a bit of a surprise, the Vikings have all the makings of a team that takes a step back this year. While the Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson connection remains one of the best in the league, the Minnesota defense is a large liability. With departure of franchise staple Dalvin Cook, it becomes a ponderance on if the Vikings can have sustained success airing it out every single game next season.

The maturation of this Bears roster continues to come to fruition. With more pieces surrounding one of the most exciting players in the league in Justin Fields, his NFL takeover seems almost inevitable. While Fields has some work to do as a passer, and the defense is still in a bit of a rebuild, this roster could surprise early. The connection with newly acquired receiver DJ Moore is going to be key in this offensive progression.

