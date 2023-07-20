2023 NFL Record Predictions: The NFC South

With rosters all but set and preseason but a short few weeks ahead of us, it is time to dive into the heart of the NFL and predict some records! Today we are looking at one of the most open and intriguing divisions with the NFC South and seeing where we think everyone will end up when all is said and done.

The Panthers seem to be on the road to turn things around thanks to nailing a ton of defensive draft picks and rebuilding their offensive line. Now with a stable coaching staff and a newly minted franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, Carolina can easily notch a few more wins under their belt this season, which could be enough for the division crown. It may ultimately come down to how quickly Young transitions into being a top-tier NFL quarterback.

The Saints are in a bit of a weird spot after last season. While they did seemingly upgrade at quarterback in Derek Carr, they also lost some key pieces on both sides of the ball and are potentially losing their best offensive player in Alvin Kamara for multiple games. There is certainly enough talent on this roster to win the division, it will be up to Carr to push the talent over the top if they want to enter the playoff race.

One of the more uniquely built rosters in the league, the Falcons transitioned into a ground-and-pound team with an excellent offensive line, and now one of the better running back groups in the league. Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta defense remain complete unknows, and will ultimately define their season. A big year out of rookie Bijan Robinson can only help.

It is fair to say the Buccaneers went all in for their Super Bowl ring, and could be feeling the lingering effects of doing just that starting this season. While there is plenty of talent on this roster, with an excellent receiving core and solid defensive line, there remains questions at quarterback and in the secondary. It seems unlikely Baker Mayfield will be able to turn this into a miracle team, and Tampa Bay may be in for a bit of a reset.

