2023 NFL Record Predictions: The NFC East

With rosters all but set and preseason but a short few weeks ahead of us, it is time to dive into the heart of the NFL and predict some records! Today we are looking at maybe the most competitive division in the NFC East and seeing where we think everyone will end up when all is said and done.

The Eagles remain the most loaded roster in the NFL after their Super Bowl loss, and it seems unlikely they will fall into a typical hangover that other teams have suffered. While the loss of both coordinators could cause some hiccups here and there, the talent level on this roster including MVP candidate Jalen Hurts should overcome any difficulties that present themselves. This feels like a team that could march relatively easily straight back into the big game, and no one would be surprised.

The defensive unit of this Dallas Cowboys team led by Micah Parsons is truly a scary one, and it will be a big part of what makes this team a contender. On top of that dominant defense Dallas boasts a franchise quarterback and multiple explosive playmakers that are going to make this offense hard to defend. If the Cowboys are able to overcome the departure of one of the brightest young offensive minds in Kellen Moore and maintain that offensive momentum, they will be a real threat in the playoffs.

The unlocking of quarterback Daniel Jones by new head coach Brian Daboll was a pivotal part of the Giants’ resurgence into the playoffs last season, and it will once again be key for Jones to make a leap once again. While the Giants have plenty of talent on the roster, it seems like they will need to go that extra step to be a relevant threat in the NFC. Multiple young players will be key on both sides of the ball here, and if they can develop quickly, New York will once again have a chance at the playoffs.

The Washington Commanders seem like a team in disarray with an ousting of their former owner, a head coach on the hot seat, and an unknown quarterback being thrown to the flames. While the Commander’s defensive line is certainly a threat to take over games, it is fair to wonder if the offense will be able to keep up in any way. The addition of Eric Bienemy should help, but this feels like a lot to overcome for any coordinator. It could be a reset year in Washington.

