2023 NFL Record Predictions: The NFC West

With rosters all but set and preseason but a short few weeks ahead of us, it is time to dive into the heart of the NFL and predict some records! Today we are looking at a historically competitive division in the NFC West and seeing where we think everyone will end up when all is said and done.

The only lingering question with the 49ers is potentially the most important one. “Who is the quarterback?” Yes, Brock Purdy thoroughly impressed last season, but it remains to be seen if he can keep that level of consistently or if he will be healthy right away. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are solid pieces but are still somewhat of an unknown. The rest of the 49ers’ roster is completely loaded and should be able to glide to the division crown regardless of which quarterback emerges.

The rebirth of Geno Smith was one of the most fun stories of last season, and it should not be slept on that he was once of the most effective quarterbacks in the league last season. With one of the best receiving corps in the league, as well as the most consistent coaching staff, Seattle is set up for success once again. If a handful of key young players from last year’s rookie class can continue their development, Seattle could be a serious playoff contender.

While the Rams’ roster has been drained of a ton of talent following an all-in Super Bowl bid two seasons ago, there is still plenty of elite players on that roster that can boost this team into relevancy. With the league still unable to stop the Stafford to Kupp connection, perhaps the best offensive mind in the game at head coach, and a top tier defensive player in Aaron Donald, it would be a mistake to sleep on this team. We can call it a soft reload as they reinvest in draft picks and rely on their veteran quarterback and head coach to lead the way.

