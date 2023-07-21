2023 NFL Record Predictions: The AFC East

With rosters all but set and preseason but a short few weeks ahead of us, it is time to dive into the heart of the NFL and predict some records! Today we are looking at a division formerly dominated by the Patriots but is now in a bit of a jumble with the AFC East and seeing who we think will come away with the division crown.

Is this year the Buffalo Bills finally take the proverbial monkey off their back and nab a Super Bowl title? Hard to see in a loaded AFC, but they are as set as they have ever been entering the season. Quarterback Josh Allen seems as locked in as ever despite an alleged spat with star receiver Stefon Diggs. With key additions in the draft and free agency, there is little doubt the Bills will ride their franchise quarterback and elite defense to a playoff berth.

We know, we know. It’s the Jets and they have tricked everyone before, however, this year feels different than before. This entire roster is loaded with talent that was obviously dragged down by some of the worst quarterback play in the entire league. With the addition of a Hall of Fame quarterback entering his twilight, and the maturation of a multitude of stars, the Jets are set for a deep playoff run despite their bumbling history.

Mike McDaniel is one of the brightest young minds in the entire league and made the Dolphins offense a fireworks show when their quarterback was healthy last year. That remains Miami’s biggest question however, can Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy? He has yet to do so in the NFL. If they can keep their quarterback on the field, this Dolphins roster is loaded enough to find themselves in the playoffs.

It’s a tough thing to project the Patriots’ final record given they experienced a year without an offensive staff, something that I imagine has not been done in the modern history of the NFL. New England still has the greatest coach of all time directing them alongside one of the league’s most underrated defenses. It is going to be up to Mac Jones and his castaway group of weapons to prove everyone else wrong. Having Bill O’Brien around to build the offense can only help.

