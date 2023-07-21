2023 NFL Record Predictions: The AFC North

With rosters all but set and preseason but a short few weeks ahead of us, it is time to dive into the heart of the NFL and predict some records! Today we are looking one of the most historic divisions in the conference with the AFC North and seeing where we think the chips will fall.

The winds of change are blowing through Baltimore, and although they were able to retain their franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson, the Raven offense is set to look quite different. With an emphasis on getting the ball down the field to a hand full of new weapons, and the usual stout Baltimore defense, the Ravens are in a good position to make a playoff push.

With one of the most stacked rosters in the entire league, it will be up to this Cleveland coaching staff and embattled quarterback to bring it all together. Adding Za’Darius Smith to bookend all-pro edge rusher Myles Garrett is going to create a nightmare wrecking crew of a pass rush in front of an already solid unit. If the offense can manage to keep up, the Browns may very well find themselves in playoff contention.

