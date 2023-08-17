2023 NFL quarterback rankings by division

Quarterback shuffle

The quarterbacks have taken their trips on the carousel. We know who landed where and can now assess which divisions have a strength at the position and which ones are weak.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL kickoffs, here’s how all eight stack up…

8. AFC South

Trevor Lawrence can’t save the division by himself. Anthony Richardson is a work in progress in Indy. The Titans will float along with Ryan Tannehill—and a couple of other projects that may never develop. The Texans are in the same space as the Colts, with their top pick C.J. Stroud.

7. NFC South

The South will take a long time to rise at quarterback in both the AFC and NFC. You could flip a coin as to what division belongs at the bottom of these rankings. The Falcons are going with practically untested Desmond Ridder. For all the hoopla about Derek Carr in New Orleans, check his past performances regarding playoff runs. Bryce Young may have been the first overall pick, but that won’t mean much when he sees NFL defenses. The Bucs? From Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask. Catch me now; I’m falling and can’t get up.

6. NFC North

Without Aaron Rodgers, this division is weakened. We have yet to determine what Jordan Love will be, if anything. Kirk Cousins is a high point. Justin Fields is exciting, but will the Bears win anything? Let’s see what Jared Goff does in Detroit now that expectations are grand with the Lions.

5. NFC West

There are big questions in Los Angeles with the Rams and Arizona, where no one knows if/when Kyler Murray will be ready. Imagine how incentivized Murray is to star when all he hears about is the team tanking for Caleb Williams. Is Geno Smith a one-season wonder? And as great as the Niners are, no one can be certain of what will happen between Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Trey Lance.

4. NFC East

On the surface, it seems like this division could be a bit higher. However, when you aren’t sold on Sam Howell in Washington and have concerns about Daniel Jones after playing superbly—in what amounted to a contract year—plus all the doubts about Dak Prescott, you can’t help but put the NFC East here. Jalen Hurts is a gem. The other QBs aren’t.

3. AFC West

This division is top-heavy. The bottom isn’t half-bad. Start with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. When the wild cards are Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson, there is a great deal of talent at QB in the AFC West.

2. AFC East

Imagine the fact the New England Patriots have the “worst” QB in the division. That is where Mac Jones leaves Bill Belichick. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen are rock stars. Tua Tagovailoa remains with critics. Let’s see if he can stay healthy for a season and lead Miami to a deep playoff run. Don’t bank on it.

1. AFC North

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson make this the Fab Four in the NFL.

