2023 NFL Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand after Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win

The 2022 NFL season officially ended Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

So, why not look ahead to 2023?

The NFL is a year-round business, and the offseason has already begun in earnest for the majority of the league with free agency looming on March 17. Several teams have already made significant coaching changes, including the New England Patriots, who revamped their offensive staff by installing offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and several new assistants.

We should see plenty of player movement between now and training camp, so it's too early to make stone-cold predictions about the 2023 season. But as the NFL calendar turns from 2022 to 2023, it's useful to take stock of all 32 teams as currently constituted to see how they stack up entering a new season.

Here are our 2023 NFL Power Rankings for all 32 teams as of mid-February.

2022 record: 4-13

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 3

The Cardinals are in dire straights. They're still looking for a new head coach and their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, is expected to miss a good portion of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. Arizona is paying Murray through at least 2027, meaning it likely won't draft a QB to initiate a rebuild. Oh, and the NFL's 31st scoring defense in 2022 lost a future Hall of Famer in J.J. Watt.

2022 record: 3-13-1

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 2

The Texans are in full rebuild mode and will lose a lot of games in 2023. But Houston has a promising new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and should have its pick of quarterbacks (our vote is Alabama's Bryce Young) in the 2023 draft. That new coach-QB duo could steal a couple wins this season.

2022 record: 4-12-1

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 4

It's a good time to be the Titans and Jaguars in the AFC South, because the Colts may battle the Texans for NFL inferiority this season. Like Houston, Indianapolis is set to bring in a new head coach (reportedly Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen) and draft its hopeful franchise quarterback. Could Bryce Young, Will Levis or C.J. Stroud be the answer for Indy? They won't be in 2023, at least.

2022 record: 7-10

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 8

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the Falcons are unsettled at the position, to say the least. The good news is that Atlanta has the second-most cap space in the league entering the offseason, but unless Desmond Ridder makes a second-year leap or Marcus Mariota turns into something he's not, it's hard to see the Falcons going anywhere in 2023.

2022 record: 7-10

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 29 (from Broncos via Sean Payton trade)

The Saints are similarly unsettled at QB with Andy Dalton hitting free agency in 2023 and the inconsistent Jameis Winston currently projected as the starter. They also have the least amount of projected cap space this offseason and traded their No. 10 overall pick to Philly. Not ideal. New Orleans may need to rely heavily on its defense to win games this season.

2022 record (postseason result): 8-9 (lost in NFC Wild Card)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 19

Things could go downhill in a hurry in Tampa Bay following Tom Brady's retirement. The Bucs may try to be semi-competitive in 2023 with players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett and Devin White still under contract, but they ranked 25th in scoring last season with the greatest quarterback of all time. The NFC South is anyone's to win, but it's hard to see Tampa Bay reaching eight wins again in 2023.

2022 record: 5-12

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: None

Sean Payton thinks highly enough of Russell Wilson that he's trying to coax Brady out of retirement to take Wilson's job. Payton was (probably) joking, but he still faces an uphill battle to unlock an offense that was the NFL's worst by several metrics in 2022. The one cause for optimism: Denver's defense is legit, so this team can go places if the offense is able to improve.

2022 record: 3-14

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 1

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the draft, the most cap space in the NFL and a promising franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. That's a lot of optimism for the worst team in the league last season. The stakes are high for Bears general manager Ryan Poles, but if he can shore up areas of need for Chicago -- namely pass-rushers, offensive linemen and cornerbacks -- this team could be much improved in 2023.

2022 record: 7-10

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 9

Quick, name the best quarterback in the NFC South. With only Matt Corral and Jacob Eason under contract in 2023, the Panthers don't employ that QB, unless they hit on a franchise signal-caller with the No. 9 pick. Carolina has talent on defense and a proven new head coach in Frank Reich, which could be just enough to win the worst division in football if it can get somewhat capable quarterback play.

2022 record: 8-8-1

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 16

For now, the Commanders are planning to roll with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback in 2023. The UNC product looked far from ready to be an NFL starter in Washington's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, so this decision doesn't inspire much confidence. While the Commanders' stout defense will keep them in games, it's hard to see them reaching the playoffs in a highly-competitive division.

2022 record: 7-10

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 11

Expect more of the same in Tennessee this season: a steady diet of Derrick Henry, a hard-nosed defense and a mediocre passing attack. That could get Mike Vrabel's Titans to .500, but it's hard to see them making any real noise in the AFC unless they make drastic changes. Those drastic changes could come after this season, when Tennessee can part with Ryan Tannehill and his bloated contract.

2022 record: 6-11

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 6

This ranking is subject to change if the Raiders land Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another high-profile quarterback this offseason to replace Derek Carr. But you could argue Josh McDaniels' more pressing concern should be revamping a defense that again ranked among the worst in football in 2023. Until the defense improves, Las Vegas can't be considered a legitimate contender.

2022 record: 7-10

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 13

It's the same old story in New York, where the clock has all but run out on 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. The Jets have young talent all over the roster -- they became the first team since the 2017 Saints to have both the Offensive Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson) and Defensive Rookie of the Year (Sauce Gardner) -- and if they can pry Rodgers from the Packers, there will be buzz in the Meadowlands. Considering the team's track record with QBs, however, we're not holding our breath.

2022 record: 7-10

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: None

The Browns should be better on paper this season: They boast one of the NFL's best running games, and Deshaun Watson will have a full offseason to get better integrated into the offense. But after Watson finished 27th in QBR last season, we're withholding judgment until we see actual results on the field.

18. Green Bay Packers

2022 record: 8-9

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 15

We'll have to wait until Rodgers emerges from his darkness retreat to hear if he'll stay with the Packers in 2023. That uncertainty at the league's most important position isn't ideal, and if Rodgers decides to move on, we have our doubts about Jordan Love piloting this team to a winning record. Get back to us about the Packers' ranking in about a month.

17. New England Patriots

2022 record: 8-9

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 14

It appears order has been restored in New England. After the disastrous Matt Patricia Experiment of 2022, Bill Belichick brought back veteran coach Bill O'Brien to be the team's official offensive coordinator in 2023 and hopefully get Mac Jones back on track.

O'Brien's task won't be easy, however: The Patriots could use upgrades at both offensive line and wide receiver -- especially if Jakobi Meyers departs in free agency -- and needs far better play from high-priced tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. If New England's offense returns to competence, however, this defense is good enough to get Belichick's squad back in the postseason.

16. Los Angeles Rams

2022 record: 5-12

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: None

The Rams were ravaged by injuries at nearly every position last season, with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald among the most notable names who missed time. Will Sean McVay's club win another Super Bowl if it stays fully healthy in 2023? That seems highly unlikely, but the postseason seems like a reasonable goal if Stafford starts most or all of the Rams' games in 2023.

15. Detroit Lions

2022 record: 9-8

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 18

Are the Lions for real? Dan Campbell's team went 8-2 down the stretch to secure its first winning season since 2017, and essentially all of the key contributors are back for this season. Detroit's defense remains a real red flag, though, allowing a whopping 392.4 yards per game to rank last in the NFL in 2022. If defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can improve his unit, this could be a playoff team in 2022.

14. Miami Dolphins

2022 record (postseason result): 9-8 (lost AFC Wild Card)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: None

The Dolphins were 8-5 with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback last season while boasting one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses. But concerns about Tagovailoa's health are real after he suffered two concussions in the same season. With Teddy Bridgewater entering free agency, Miami would be wise to invest in a high-level backup QB, since that position could be the difference between the Dolphins winning a playoff game or suffering the same fate as 2022.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 record: 9-8

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 17

Don't sleep on the Steelers in the AFC North this season. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett went 7-2 after Pittsburgh's bye week in 2022, and he should only get better in Year 2 after a full offseason of working with talented wideout George Pickens. Mike Tomlin has yet to have a losing season in Pittsburgh, and that trend should continue in 2023 with the Steelers potentially sneaking in as a Wild Card team if the defense holds up.

12. Seattle Seahawks

2022 record (postseason result): 9-8 (lost in NFC Wild Card)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 20

Will Geno Smith break his own Seahawks franchise record for passing yards in 2023? Seems unlikely. But even if a regression is coming for Smith, the dynamic Kenneth Walker III should make Seattle's offense a handful. The Seahawks need to upgrade their front seven, but don't be surprised if they're in the playoff mix again come January 2024.

11. Minnesota Vikings

2022 record (postseason result): 13-4 (lost in NFC Wild Card)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 24

The Vikings felt worse than their record all season, and that manifested itself in a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Giants. Making matters worse, Minnesota could have as many as nine new starters on a defense that allowed the third-most points per game in 2022. This offense should put up a lot of points again, but there are major question marks on defense that may jeopardize the Vikings' playoff aspirations.

10. New York Giants

2022 record (postseason result: 9-7-1 (lost in NFC Divisional Round)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 26

Daniel Jones made significant strides under new head coach Brian Daboll in 2022. The task for general manager Joe Schoen will be finding Jones an elite pass-catcher while adding more talent to a defensive front seven that got steamrolled by the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 record (postseason result: 9-8 (lost in AFC Divisional Round)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 25

The Jags in the top 10 of an NFL Power Rankings? You'd better believe it. Trevor Lawrence looks like a legitimate franchise quarterback under head coach Doug Pederson, and there's still room for improvement in 2023 if running back Travis Etienne can stay healthy. Jacksonville has the fourth-least cap space of any team, so improving the NFL's 24th-ranked defense may prove challenging for GM Trent Baalke. But this team isn't too far away from serious contention.

8. Dallas Cowboys

2022 record (postseason result: 12-5 (lost in NFC Divisional Round)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 27

Cowboys fans have to feel slightly uneasy about Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer taking over as offensive play-callers this season. Dallas' defense is legit with one of the league's most ferocious pass rushes, but we've yet to see Dak Prescott make big plays when it counts in the postseason. Adding a dependable No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb could help Prescott's cause.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

2022 record (postseason result): 10-7 (lost AFC Wild Card)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 22

What else is new? The Chargers are one of the best teams in the NFL on paper led by a franchise quarterback surrounded with legitimate offensive weapons ... and yet they haven't won a playoff game in four years after a historic collapse to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round. Maybe new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can finally help maximize Los Angeles' offensive talent.

6. Baltimore Ravens

2022 record (postseason result): 10-7 (lost AFC Wild Card)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 23

Get back to us when Lamar Jackson decides where he's playing in 2023. The Ravens went 8-4 with Jackson at QB in 2022 and are legitimate postseason contenders when he's on the field. With all due respect to Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, the Plan B looks much dicier if Jackson takes his talents elsewhere.

5. Buffalo Bills

2022 record (postseason result): 13-3 (lost AFC Divisional Round)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 28

The Bills entered the 2022 season as trendy Super Bowl favorites and went out with a whimper with a home loss to the Bengals. Cincinnati dominated Buffalo in the trenches on both sides in that game, so the Bills could benefit from reinforcements on the offensive and defensive lines this offseason. It's safe to say the shine has worn off slightly on Josh Allen and Co.

4. San Francisco 49ers

2022 record (postseason result): 13-4 (lost NFC Championship Game)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: None

You could argue the Niners got robbed in the NFC title game by not being allowed to carry three quarterbacks on their roster. But that only highlights the team's most pressing question entering the offseason: Who's playing quarterback? Will Brock Purdy be given full autonomy? Will Trey Lance be part of the equation? Will GM John Lynch bring in outside help? If this team has even an average quarterback, it has Super Bowl potential.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

2022 record (postseason result): 14-3 (lost Super Bowl)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 31

The Eagles were the best team in the NFL for most of the season and had a 10-point second half lead over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Jalen Hurts is still on his rookie contract. Don't expect this team to walk back to the Super Bowl, however. Philly needs a new offensive coordinator to replace Shane Steichen, while Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry and Miles Sanders are just a few of the talented Eagles players set to hit free agency in March.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

2022 record (postseason result): 12-4 (lost AFC Championship Game)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 29

The Bengals were a heartbreaking 15-yard penalty away from forcing overtime and potentially upsetting the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Their patchwork offensive line held up surprisingly well in the 2022 postseason and should be even better in 2023. Joe Burrow and Co. have come close to reaching the NFL mountaintop in back-to-back seasons, and this year could be the year they put it all together.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2022 record (postseason result): 14-3 (won Super Bowl)

2023 NFL Draft first-round pick: No. 32

Are the Chiefs a dynasty? Not yet. But they've won more overall games in the past four seasons than any team in NFL history outside the 2001-2004 Patriots. Kansas City does have several skill players hitting free agency in 2023 -- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman -- but this team just won the Super Bowl after trading away Tyreek Hill. Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere, and it'd be an upset if the Chiefs don't reach their sixth consecutive AFC title game next January.