2023 NFL power rankings: Bengals, 49ers upper crust in way too early post Super Bowl list

The Super Bowl is over. For some, the end represents a new beginning.

With the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, teams can officially turn the page and look to next year as they vie to hoist the Lombardi Trophy a year from now.

Some teams still have a ways to go. Their front offices and coaches will never say it, but they are rebuilding and it may take a season or two.

Other teams are in the hunt. Can they make the right moves in the offseason to be in the conversation with the Chiefs and Eagles?

Few teams are already there.

Here is a look at the post Super Bowl power rankings.

32. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts (the organization) seem to be the biggest mess of all 32 teams. They are zeroing in on their new coach with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. They still need to figure out what to do at quarterback, whether at No. 4 overall or higher.

31. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are a team with quarterback firmly in hand, but the rest of the team is in flux. Picking No. 3 overall in the draft should help them get either a weapon or impactful defensive player to pull off a soft rebuild around Kyler Murray. Arizona also doesn’t have a coach in place yet, but may get Patrick Mahomes’ offensive coordinator.

30. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders also don’t have a quarterback in place, but are in the neighborhood at No. 7 overall to get what’s leftover after the Houston Texans (No. 2 overall) and Colts (No. 4 overall) are done. 2023 will reveal if Derek Carr was the problem or Josh McDaniels.

29. Houston Texans

The Texans infused a little optimism hiring, not only a former Pro Bowler of their own, but one of the best assistant coaches in 2022. Ryans hopes to resurrect the glory years of the Gary Kubiak era and extend the ceiling. The first job is to figure out what to do at quarterback. Good thing Houston has two first-round picks.

28. Chicago Bears

Part of the Bears’ problem is they were a young team with a young coaching staff that had problems finishing games. If the Bears can protect Fields and use the No. 1 overall pick to take a truly impactful defensive player, they should start to rise in Matt Eberflus’ second year in Chicago.

27. Denver Broncos

The Broncos absolutely sold out for quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022 and coach Sean Payton in 2023, which has left their cupboard bare. Ejiro Evero had Denver’s defense playing respectably near the end of the season. If the Broncos go with Rex Ryan, they will be relying on a guy who hasn’t coached since 2016 to have innovating schemes to attack modern offenses.

26. Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich may have been done dirty in Indianapolis, but he will encounter the same problem with the Panthers he had with the Colts: no quarterback. The Panthers are picking at No. 9 overall. If they don’t like Will Levis or Anthony Richardson, they may need to talk to the Bears, which could affect their draft capital to build a better team.

25. New Orleans Saints

The Saints really are committed to the Dennis Allen era. 7-10 wasn’t that bad given the circumstances. The NFC South is still as wide open as it was to close out the season, especially with Tom Brady leaving town. The Saints are still in salary cap Hell with their roster currently $57 million over for 2023.

24. New York Jets

The rest of the team is built to win. The Jets even have a coaching staff in place to do so led by Robert Saleh. The problem is they don’t have a quarterback, and it will continue to hold them back. Landing Aaron Rodgers would solve their problems under center.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Theoretically the Falcons have something with Desmond Ridder at quarterback. If nothing else, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier and rookie receiver Drake London should be effective weapons alongside Kyle Pitts — regardless of who coach Arthur Smith settles on at quarterback.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady essentially willed the Buccaneers to the playoffs, and his departure signals the further decline of Tampa Bay’s reign over the NFC South. It may be Kyle Trask time in Tampa.

21. Washington Commanders

Ambivalence at quarterback has been Ron Rivera’s problem since taking over in 2020. Whether Washington goes with Sam Howell or not, they need to commit to who they pick. The defense has two formidable pass rushers with Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Washington can still build a dominant defense that can win ugly and drag opposing quarterbacks down to their starter’s level to win games.

20. Cleveland Browns

The Browns were a little disjointed under center to finish the season, but that should not be the case in 2023. Cleveland should be able to rely on one guy to take all the first-team reps throughout the offseason program all the way to Week 1. Both sides of the ball remain replete with productive talent, and Cleveland should start reentering the chat for best team in the AFC North.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Injuries hampered the Rams big time in 2022, but Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp coming back should revitalize the offense. Teams also won’t be coming after them every week because they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

18. Tennessee Titans

New offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has a history of working with mobile quarterbacks, which should bode well for Malik Willis as he enters his second year. As long as the Titans can continue to rely on their run game, it will be the driving force behind their offense.

17. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle having the fifth overall pick to build off of their playoff season should keep them in the conversation for the NFC West. The defense has an interesting piece in cornerback Tariq Woolen, who led the NFL with six interceptions and also broke up 16 passes. With the right moves in the offseason, Seattle could find themselves back in the playoffs.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore backed their way into the playoffs, and not having Lamar Jackson under center may have been the reason they didn’t win the AFC North or got bounced in the first round. If the Ravens allow Jackson to get out of their grasp, they will instantly regret it.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has found its quarterback and coach Mike Tomlin has not lost his touch. The defense endured some injuries, but the Steelers were able to maintain their fundamentals as the season ended.

14. Green Bay Packers

The problems with the Packers last season weren’t exactly related to the quarterback, but with the rest of the team. As the youngsters started to blossom and the team formed more cohesion, they won four of their last five games. What spectators will be wondering is how far back they drop at quarterback going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, presuming a switch is made under center.

13. New England Patriots

Bill Belichick brought back Bill O’Brien as his offensive coordinator, who is the perfect mix because he used to run the Patriots’ offense from 2009-11 and also was Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban the past two seasons. If there is anyone who can help Mac Jones consistently tap into his potential, it is O’Brien.

12. Detroit Lions

Do the Lions dare upgrade at quarterback? Jared Goff looked like his old self with Detroit, who is starting to take on the persona of coach Dan Campbell. Leaving Lambeau Field with a win and keeping the Green Bay Packers out of the postseason may be a heck of a touchstone for the Lions throughout the offseason. It shows that Campbell’s way works.

11. New York Giants

Speaking of ways that work, coach Brian Daboll proved it with his first season in New York. The Giants have a dominant defense with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Do the Giants give Daniel Jones another shot under center? Do they dare give Saquon Barkley an extension? All eyes will be on the Giants’ offensive moves in the offseason.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence grew into his own throughout the 2022 season, and the worst part for opposing AFC South fans is he also has a proven coach to go with him. The way the Jaguars stole the division from the Tennessee Titans in the last five weeks was emblematic of the power transfer for the next four years, not just the end of the 2022 season. What Jacksonville has to figure out now is how to be in the same class as Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Buffalo.

9. Minnesota Vikings

Rookie coach Kevin O’Connell brought new offensive concepts that got the most out of the Vikings’ offensive talent, and that formula should continue. Defense is where Minnesota needs to make investments as they finished No. 31 in total defense and tied for 30th in points allowed.

8. Miami Dolphins

Quarterback may continue to be a problem for the Dolphins going forward if Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions affect his playing time. Coach Mike McDaniel was 1-4 when Tagovailoa was not in the lineup. Not having that first-round pick in the 2023 draft hurts being able to add more weapons.

7. Dallas Cowboys

For better or worse, the Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. What do they surround him with? The defense should still be aggressive and generate takeaways as long as Dan Quinn is still defensive coordinator.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers brought in former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to take Justin Herbert and company to a higher level. The true problem may be on defense where Los Angeles was 20th in total defense and 21st in points allowed.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers offense was able to keep rolling regardless of the injuries at quarterback — save for the NFC Championship Game. Regardless on who San Francisco settles on under center, whether Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, or Brock Purdy, the sense is Kyle Shanahan will have them in the best position to succeed. As long as Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are playing at a high level, that should also keep the 49ers rolling.

4. Buffalo Bills

The Bills still have a highly effective quarterback in Josh Allen and he has reliable weapons. The defense also chokes out opposing offenses. Buffalo needs to continue making investments in the offseason and just find ways to get into the tournament.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

If there is one team who can topple the Chiefs, it’s the Bengals. Aside from the AFC Championship Game, they appear to have the formula to flummox Patrick Mahomes and the offense. Cincinnati’s problem was a slow start that affected their record. With the Steelers seemingly rebuilt, the Bengals need to stay active in free agency to maintain dominance in the AFC North.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Who would have ever thought that Jalen Hurts contributing four touchdowns — one by air, three by ground — would not be enough in a Super Bowl? It’s good enough against the other 31, and general manager Howie Roseman must continue to sell out in surrounding Hurts with talent if they hope to get back to the Big Game.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

It was not a rebuilding year; it was a reloading year. The Chiefs have a great system with general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid in acquiring college or pro talent that fits their scheme. Regardless of the moves in free agency, one has to believe Kansas City will pick the right pieces to stay atop the discussions of best team in the NFL when fall arrives.

