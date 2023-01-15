2023 NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend scores: Final bracket, recaps, results for every AFC and NFC postseason game

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are finally here as the battle for the Lombardi Trophy kicks off with six action-packed games this Wild Card Weekend.

Two of those match ups will be featured on NBC and Peacock starting with a showdown of young quarterback talent on Saturday night between the LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Then on Sunday night it’s a fierce AFC North rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Live coverage on both nights begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 8:15 p.m.

See below for the final scores, results, schedule and bracket for every game through Super Bowl LVII. Check out the full 2023 NFL playoff and Super Bowl schedule here.

2023 NFL Playoff Scores: Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2)

Final Score: 49ers 41, Seahawks 23

Recap: 49ers outscore Seahawks 25-6 in second half, advance to divisional round with 41-23 win

Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4)

Sunday, January 15

Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2)

Giants (6) vs Vikings (3)

Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3)

Monday, January 16

Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4)

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

2023 NFL Playoff Bracket:

THE BRACKET IS SET! #NFL LET'S DO THIS THING. pic.twitter.com/eMOGViN9D4 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 9, 2023

2023 NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC:

NFC:

