2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch AFC Championship Game Bengals at Chiefs

Championship Sunday is almost here! Below is everything you need to know to catch the AFC Championship Game.

WHO: The No.1 seed and AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs vs. the No. 3 seed and AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS, channel 7 in the Seattle area

CREW: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst).

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire