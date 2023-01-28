2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch AFC Championship Game Bengals at Chiefs

Liz Mathews
·1 min read

Championship Sunday is almost here! Below is everything you need to know to catch the AFC Championship Game.

WHO: The No.1 seed and AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs vs. the No. 3 seed and AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS, channel 7 in the Seattle area

CREW: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), Gene Steratore (rules analyst).

