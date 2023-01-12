2023 NFL Playoffs: Which team has the longest active postseason drought?

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here as 14 teams across the league have a chance to earn their bid to Super Bowl LVII. For the remaining NFL teams, the focus quickly shifts to next season but missing that postseason opportunity surely stings more for some franchises than others, especially those that haven’t made a playoff appearance for over a decade. See below for the list of squads with the unfortunate distinction of the longest active postseason droughts.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, game dates, times, TV networks for playoffs this year

Which team owns the Longest Active Postseason Drought in the NFL?

It’s been 12 straight seasons since the New York Jets have been to the playoffs. This season’s 7-10 finish extended their record for the longest active postseason drought and set the franchise record for the longest drought in the Jets’ 62-year history (the team had previously missed the playoffs in 11 straight seasons from 1970 to 1980).

The Jets last made the postseason in the 2010 season, when the team advanced to the AFC Championship Game but lost 24-19 to the Steelers. Since then, they’ve posted one winning record, a 10-6 season in 2015 (the team went 8-8 in 2011 and 2013).

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule 2023

With a fresh crop of exciting young players on both sides of the ball in 2022, the Jets had plenty of promise going into this year and showed flashes all throughout the season. With impressive play from rookies like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, the team was able to overcome injuries to key players and inconsistent play from highly drafted prospects. They picked up some massive, in-division wins with a convincing 40-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, and a 20-17 stunner when the Buffalo Bills came to town in Week 9.

But after starting the season 7-4, the Jets went on to lose their last 6 games of the season, and Robert Saleh and his group were left outside of the playoffs again. They’ll have to set their sights on ending the drought for good in the 2023-24 season.

Story continues

RELATED: Robert Saleh “sorry to everybody” for how Jets season concluded

Longest Active Postseason Droughts Entering 2022 NFL Playoffs

Jets – 12 seasons (last made playoffs in 2010)

Broncos – 7 seasons (last appearance Super Bowl 50)

Lions – 6 seasons (2016- longest drought in NFC)

Panthers – 5 seasons (2017)

Falcons – 5 seasons (2017)

Texans – 3 seasons (2019)

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!

2023 NFL Playoffs: Which team has the longest active postseason drought? originally appeared on NBCSports.com