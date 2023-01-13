2023 NFL playoffs scores, schedule for wild-card weekend: Bracket for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC and NFC wild-card playoff games.
(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, January 14
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: 49ers -9.5
Previous meetings this season: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 (Sept. 18 at SF); 49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Dec. 15 at SEA)
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday, January 14
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
BetMGM line: Chargers -2
Previous meetings this season: Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 (Sept. 25 at LA)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (color)
(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, January 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
BetMGM line: Bills -13
Previous meetings this season: Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (Sept. 25 at MIA); Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (Dec. 17 at BUF)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
(6) New York Giants at (3) Miami Dolphins
Sunday, January 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: Vikings -3
Previous meetings this season: Vikings 27, Giants 24 (December 24 at MIN)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, January 15
Time :8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
BetMGM line: Bengals -8.5
Previous meetings this season: Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (Oct. 9 at BAL); Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (Jan. 8 at CIN)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)
(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, January 16
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
BetMGM line: Bengals -2.5
Previous meetings this season: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 (Sept. 11 at DAL)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline)