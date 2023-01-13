2023 NFL playoffs scores, schedule for wild-card weekend: Bracket for AFC, NFC games

Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public. The Panthers already have interviewed interim coach Steve Wilks, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for the position.