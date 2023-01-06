2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, Game dates and AFC, NFC standings for Week 18

The end of the NFL regular season is almost here and with it comes the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Several familiar contenders are back in the mix, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are back in the playoff picture for the first time since 2016, and despite an inconsistent season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title and and will be back in the postseason for the third straight year.

See below for a full rundown of the 2023 NFL playoffs schedule, game dates and standings entering Week 18 and stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for previews, analysis, recaps and reactions to every AFC and NFC playoff game on the road to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL Playoffs Schedule

The 2023 NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, January 14th with the Wild Card round. Check back for matchups and TV schedule after the conclusion of the regular season.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 14

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

NFL Week 18 Playoff Picture

There’s still lots to be decided in Week 18, and still plenty of room for seeds to fluctuate. The AFC South title remains up for grabs, with the Titans and Jaguars facing off for one of two remaining AFC playoff spots in a Saturday matchup. The conference’s final Wild Card seed is also still to be decided, with the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all in contention. In the NFC, there are multiple contenders for the No. 1 seed, as well as multiple contenders for the final Wild Card spot (the Seahawks, Lions and Packers are all in the mix). Depending on the outcome of Seattle’s game with the Rams, the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Packers could be the decider for that final spot.

The league and owners met Friday to discuss AFC seeding and playoff outcomes following the decision not to resume the Bills-Bengals Monday night game, opting to utilize potential neutral sites and coin flips to determine home field advantage pending Week 18 results.. Most importantly, the entire NFL community also continues to follow along with positive updates from the Bills and the University of Cincinnati medical team treating Damar Hamlin after his life-threatening injury earlier this week. Stay tuned to NBC Sports and ProFootballTalk for additional updates.

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)x San Francisco 49ers (12-4)x Minnesota Vikings (12-4)x Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)x Dallas Cowboys (12-4)x New York Giants (9-6-1)x Seattle Seahawks (8-8) Detroit Lions (8-8) Green Bay Packers (8-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

