2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Vikings vs. Giants NFC wild-card game

Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the NFC wild-card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, January 15

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: Fox

  • BetMGM line: Vikings -3

  • Previous meetings this season: Vikings 27, Giants 24 (Dec. 24 at MIN)

  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
