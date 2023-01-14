2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Vikings vs. Giants NFC wild-card game

Associated Press

Kentucky All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe is wondering whether the Wildcats' walk-ons should play at this point in a frustrating season, just to show some fire. For college basketball’s reigning player of the year to challenge his talented teammates speaks volumes of the crisis within one of the sport’s most prestigious and successful programs. Kentucky began the season No. 4 and was favored to win the Southeastern Conference — along with its own usual high expectations of a national championship.