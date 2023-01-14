2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Vikings vs. Giants NFC wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the NFC wild-card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.
(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, January 15
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: Vikings -3
Previous meetings this season: Vikings 27, Giants 24 (Dec. 24 at MIN)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)