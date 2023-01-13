2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers AFC wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.
(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday, January 14
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
BetMGM line: Chargers -2
Previous meetings this season: Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 (Sept. 25 at LA)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (color)