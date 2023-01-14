2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins AFC wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills
Sunday, January 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
BetMGM line: Bills -13
Previous meetings this season: Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (Sept. 25 at MIA); Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (Dec. 17 at BUF)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)