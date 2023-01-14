2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens AFC wild-card game

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the NFC wild-card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, January 15

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • TV channel: NBC

  • BetMGM line: Bengals -8.5

  • Previous meetings this season: Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (Oct. 9 at BAL); Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (Jan. 8 at CIN)

  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)

The 2023 NFL playoffs are here. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)


