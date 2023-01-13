2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks NFC wild-card game
The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, with all roads leading to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Here is the schedule for the NFC wild-card playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, January 14
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
BetMGM line: 49ers -9.5
Previous meetings this season: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 (Sept. 18 at SF); 49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Dec. 15 at SEA)
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)