2023 NFL playoffs: Bills rooting guide for Week 17

The Buffalo Bills have to take care of their own business. In Week 17, they’ll host the New England Patriots.

The Bills (9-6) have to keep on winning to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The Patriots (4-11) have already played spoiler once and will be happy to do so again.

But around the AFC, there are plenty of other games Buffalo will have an eye on too.

Here’s your full Week 17 rooting guide for the Bills:

Who to root for: Ravens.

The Bills win and the Dolphins lose, Buffalo vs. Miami in Week 18 will be for the 2023 AFC East title.

Who to root for: Panthers.

NFC vs. AFC. Easy pick.

Who to root for: Seahawks.

Same as above.

Who to root for: Chiefs.

It won’t be the end of the world if the Chiefs don’t win, but it’s an easier path for the Bills if the Bengals don’t win.

Who to root for: Titans.

The Bills are ahead of the Texans in the standings. But hope for them to lose for good measure.

Who to root for: Raiders.

Rinse and repeat from above. The Bills are the No. 6 seed currently, one ahead of the Colts.

