2023 NFL Playoff and Super Bowl Predictions: How far will Giants go?

Saquon Barkley, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, CeeDee Lamb / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The 2022 NFL regular season has come and gone, and the playoffs have arrived. Kicking off with what should be a terrific slate of Wild Card Round games, the stage is set for 14 teams to make a run at taking home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.

Before the playoff games begin on Saturday, we asked some of our finest NFL experts and staff to give their predictions for the postseason, including who will be the last team standing in Glendale, Ariz.

We spoke to SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, Jets Studio Host Steve Gelbs, Jets Studio Analyst Connor Rogers, Jets Studio Analyst Willie Colon, SNY Contributor John Jastremski, Senior Editorial Producer Danny Abriano, Editorial Producer Alex Smith, and Editorial Producer Phillip Martinez.

Here's what they had to say...

How far will the Giants go?

Connor Hughes: Divisional Round

Steve Gelbs: Divisional Round

Connor Rogers: Divisional Round

Willie Colon: Divisional Round

John Jastremski: Divisional Round

Danny Abriano: Divisional Round

Alex Smith: Divisional Round

Phillip Martinez: Wild Card Round





AFC Championship Game matchup

Hughes: Bengals vs. Chiefs

Gelbs: Chiefs vs. Bills

Rogers: Bengals vs. Chiefs

Colon: Chargers vs. Bengals

Jastremski: Chiefs vs. Bills

Abriano: Chiefs vs. Bills

Smith: Chiefs vs. Bills

Martinez: Chiefs vs. Bills





NFC Championship Game matchup

Hughes: 49ers vs. Eagles

Gelbs: 49ers vs. Eagles

Rogers: 49ers vs. Eagles

Colon: 49ers vs. Eagles

Jastremski: 49ers vs. Cowboys

Abriano: 49ers vs. Eagles

Smith: 49ers vs. Eagles

Martinez: 49ers vs. Eagles



Super Bowl Matchup

Hughes: Bengals vs. 49ers

Gelbs: Bills vs. 49ers

Rogers: Chiefs vs. 49ers

Colon: Bengals vs. Eagles

Jastremski: Bills vs. 49ers

Abriano: Bills vs. 49ers

Smith: Bills vs. Eagles

Martinez: Bills vs. 49ers





Super Bowl Champions

Hughes: Bengals.

I like the Giants to upset Minnesota, but that’s likely as far as they’ll go in the postseason. They’ll lose to either San Francisco or Philadelphia in the Divisional Round.

The Bengals and the Chiefs are my two favorites to get to the AFC title game. Cincinnati, in my opinion, is the hottest team in the league right now. Meanwhile, It’s pretty absurd to look at Patrick Mahomes' numbers under center for the Chiefs this year. It’s almost like the world has gotten tired of how amazing he is that they don’t talk about his ridiculous numbers. The guy threw for 5,608 yards and 45 touchdowns this year!

Ultimately, I like the Bengals to take care of the Chiefs. There’s just something about Joe Burrow in big games where he seems to get it done.

The 49ers are the best team in the NFC. It’s pretty crazy how well Brock Purdy is playing at quarterback. They’ll face the Eagles, who shouldn’t have a problem with whoever they face in the Divisional Round. I’m not nearly as high on Philadelphia as others, but their first test of the postseason won’t come until they see San Francisco.

In the Super Bowl, give me the Bengals over the 49ers. Burrow gets back and avenges his loss from a year ago. This could very well be the beginning of a run of dominance from the Bengals.

Gelbs: Bills.

All chalk is boring, but that's the way I see it playing out for the most part. I do think the Giants beat the Vikings in the Wild Card Round. Despite the 13-4 record, I still don't believe in Minnesota. After losing by three in Week 16, I think Brian Daboll and his staff will find a way to push the Giants over the hump this weekend.

Overall, though, this is the Bills' time. After losing one of the great playoff games we've ever seen last year, they'll get their revenge on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The inspiration of Damar Hamlin will help to carry them through. I don't know how you can pick against them at this point.

Rogers: Chiefs.

It's remarkable what Brian Daboll has done with this Giants roster. They took the Vikings down to the wire a few weeks ago and we've seen Kirk Cousins come up short in big moments when facing good coaching. The Eagles have the most talent on the NFC side, where the 49ers have the best balance of skill and coaching. I'll take Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans to lead San Francisco to an NFC title.

On the AFC side, this is as competitive of a playoff bracket as you'll ever see, headlined by star quarterbacks. The Bengals play as a cohesive unit on defense and it's hard for any team to match up against their passing attack. At the end of the day, I'll still take the best quarterback in football in Patrick Mahomes to come out on top and eventually hoist the Lombardi.

Colon: Eagles.

I believe the Eagles are the most balanced team in the NFL. Led by Jalen Hurts, who I believe has become the best dual-threat QB in the NFL and will probably win MVP. The Eagles are the most complete team in the NFC, and defense has become the anchor of this team. They lead the league in passing defense and sacks.

The Bengals have the biggest chip on their shoulder going into the playoffs and will be prepared to run to the Super Bowl thanks to the experience they acquired last year. Burrow will be the difference in them getting there, but I'll take the Eagles to win it all.

Jastremski: 49ers.

The Giants have a legitimate shot to beat the Vikings if they play as well as they did on Christmas Eve. They won’t advance past the divisional round.

Then we'll get the ultimate Super Bowl of storylines: the emotional roller coaster for the Bills versus the unlikely rags to riches story of Brock Purdy. The more complete Niners win it all with Mr. Irrelevant!

Abriano: Bills.

I hate to predict the top two seeds making it to their respective conference title games, but that's how I see it shaking out.

In the NFC, if the Giants had a legitimate receiving corps, I'd be tempted to pick them as upset winners against the Eagles in the Divisional Round. But I think they'll come up just short. And I don't think the Cowboys (who I have losing to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round) have what it takes to go far. That means It'll be the Eagles against the 49ers in the title game, with San Francisco winning.

In the AFC, the Bengals and uber-confident Joe Burrow could make serious noise, but I think the Bills will take them down in the Divisional Round before knocking out the Chiefs in the title game.

That sets up a Super Bowl matchup between the 49ers and Bills. And the Bills will outlast San Francisco to finally nab their first Super Bowl title.

Smith: Eagles.

I fully expect the Giants to beat the Vikings in the Wild Card round, but I believe their run comes to an end in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have taken their lumps in recent weeks, but I think their roster is so deep and talented that they'll be able to rise to the challenge and reach the Super Bowl with the NFC playoffs going through Lincoln Financial Field. If Jalen Hurts is fully healthy, and even with a banged up Lane Johnson back at right tackle, the Eagles offense jumps to a different level.

In the AFC, I just can't see anyone beating the Bills. If they play the Chiefs, they won't get their typical home field advantage that they have in Orchard Park, but I don't think it really matters.

Bills-Eagles could be a high-scoring Super Bowl matchup, but I’ll go with the Birds to get one big defensive stop when they need it most.

Martinez: Bills.

The Wild Card matchup between the Giants and Vikings is a true toss-up. It took a 61-yard field goal for the Vikings to beat the Giants in Week 16 and I can see another tight game happening this weekend. I’ll give Minnesota the edge because they are home and Kirk Cousins has postseason experience.

As for the Super Bowl matchup, the Eagles and 49ers are, by far, the two best teams in a wide-open NFC. The combination of Jalen Hurts trying to find his way back after missing time due to injury and a suspect defense makes me believe the 49ers, even with a rookie quarterback, will make their way to Arizona.

The AFC is a tougher conference to predict. It’s clear that either the Chiefs, Bills or Bengals will represent the AFC, and a real argument can be made that any of those three will make it to the Super Bowl. For the Bills, in particular, they are the most difficult to predict. I can see them losing to Miami in the Wild Card Round or winning the whole thing.

In my case, I’ll go with my heart and choose the Bills. The way the Damar Hamlin situation has played out makes Buffalo feel like a team of destiny.