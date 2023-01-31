2023 NFL offseason: Important dates to know for the Rams

Last year, the offseason didn’t start until mid-February for the Los Angeles Rams. This time around, the offseason started much earlier after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

That will give the Rams more time to focus on draft prep and evaluate pending free agents as they attempt to bounce back from a rough 5-12 season. Players will also have more time to rest and recover before OTAs and offseason workouts begin this spring.

Looking ahead, here’s a list of the important dates on the offseason calendar for the Rams, with more to come this summer. Up first are the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, with free agency and the draft right around the corner.

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Feb. 21-March 7: Window for teams to use franchise/transition tag

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

March 7: Pro days begin

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

March 7-April 19: Draft prospects can visit teams

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

March 13-15: Legal tampering period of free agency

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

March 15: Start of new league year and free agency

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

April 17: All teams can begin offseason workout programs

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

April 21: Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City

(AP Photo/John Locher)

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise 5th-year options

(Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamps

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire