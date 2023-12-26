2023 NFL MVP odds tracker: Lamar Jackson takes lead, Brock Purdy plummets in award race

There have been 16 full weeks of NFL action, and there still has not been enough action to determine a clear NFL MVP winner.

Week 16 opened with a clash between the Saints' and Rams' dueling air attacks that pushed Los Angeles to the brink of clinching a playoff berth. It closed with a Ravens win over the 49ers on a Christmas Day edition of Monday Night Football between two top MVP candidates.

As the 2023 NFL season winds down, we'll continue to track NFL MVP odds for the final two weeks of the season.

Here's how the latest NFL MVP odds look, as of Monday, Dec. 25, courtesy of BetMGM.

NFL MVP odds: How the race looks after Week 16

1. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (-160)

Last week: 2 (+500)

Jackson surged into the MVP odds lead with a dominant performance in the Ravens' win over the 49ers.

Through four solid quarters, he was 23-35 passing with 252 yards and two touchdown passes, adding another 46 yards on the ground.

He and the Ravens will host the Dolphins on New Year's Eve before finishing the season hosting the Steelers in Week 18.

2. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (+325)

Last week: 5 (+1600)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey entered Monday night's game with the Baltimore Ravens with 20 touchdowns.

McCaffrey saw a nice bump in his MVP odds with a stellar performance on Monday night, despite his team's loss to the Ravens.

He had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries (7.4 yards per attempt) in an otherwise forgettable game for the Niners.

The 49ers travel to play the Commanders in Week 17 and will finish the regular season at home against the Rams.

3. QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (+850)

Last week: 1 (-225)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) leaves the field against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Purdy's multi-interception performance against the Ravens on Monday night was a massive knock against his MVP case after entering the game as the odds-on leader.

On a lackluster night, he was 18-32 on pass attempts for 255 yards and four interceptions.

The second-year quarterback will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders on New Year's Eve.

Last week: T-8 (+2500)

Week 16: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins won the game, 22-20, while wearing throwback uniforms.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had an excellent win over the Cowboys in Week 16, which pushed the quarterback into the top five in MVP odds.

The Alabama product finished his day completing 24 of 37 pass attempts for 293 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins travel to Baltimore to play a red-hot Ravens team in Week 17 before finishing their regular season campaign against the Bills.

Last week: 4 (+1000)

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills pulled off a needed win over the Chargers on Saturday, and Allen played a big part in the victory.

He finished the game 15-21 as a passer with 237 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Wyoming product also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bills host the Patriots in Week 17 and finish the season on the road against the Dolphins.

