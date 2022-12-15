2023 NFL mock draft: Where do top QBs land in new 2-round projections?

Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, so while there are still plenty of teams hoping to make a late run into the playoffs, many others already have their eyes trained on the offseason.

Having a true franchise quarterback is essential in today’s pass-happy NFL, and there will be plenty of teams looking for that kind of prospect at the top of next year’s draft.

How many signal-callers will end up coming off the board on the first day? Which of the top passers could slide to Day 2?

Here’s an updated look at how the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out, using the latest updated order after Week 14:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

Davis Mills obviously isn’t the answer, so it’s a safe bet the Texans will be looking for his long-term replacement here. It’s a tight race between Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for this spot, but despite Young’s lack of ideal size, his arm talent, athleticism, competitiveness and intangibles win out.

2. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

The Russell Wilson deal just keeps looking better and better for the Seahawks, who are in line for a top-five pick (among others). If things play out like this, they’ll be able to address one of their biggest needs here, with arguably the top overall prospect in the entire draft class.

3. Chicago Bears | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Obviously, the Bears’ prime objective in the offseason needs to be building around Justin Fields on offense, but that can be done in many different ways. In this scenario, their best bet is to take perhaps the best overall prospect in the entire draft, replacing what they lost in Robert Quinn.

4. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Jared Goff isn’t a problem or anything, but he’s also not a long-term solution for the Lions. If they luck out and get a top-five pick from the Rams, this scenario would give them the perfect opportunity to land their quarterback of the future in Stroud.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Another team that’s reaping the benefits of a previous trade, the Eagles currently have the NFL’s best record, and are still in line for a top-10 picks thanks to the Saints. Murphy’s elite combination of size, athleticism and versatility would make him a great fit in this defense, and a bargain outside of the top five.

6. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The defense needs plenty of help, too, but the prime objective for the Cardinals needs to be ensuring the success of Kyler Murray and the offense. That starts up front, where Johnson would bring a track record of success against top competition at both guard and tackle.

7. Indianapolis Colts | Kentucky QB Will Levis

I’ve resisted putting Levis in this range because I don’t think he’s a first-round prospect, but I get the strong feeling that plenty of teams in the NFL will disagree. Though he struggled with consistency, accuracy and decision-making again this year, Levis has the physical traits, toughness and competitiveness to bait a team into a top-10 pick.

8. Las Vegas Raiders | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

This defense needs help at just about every level, but in this scenario, their best bet might be to bolster the offensive line. Skoronski has been dominant at tackle for the Wildcats, but even if his lack of ideal size and length force him to move inside to guard, he could still wind up being worthy of a top-10 pick.

9. Carolina Panthers | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The Panthers made a huge mistake passing on Justin Fields two years ago, and another mistake trading a second-round pick for the failed Sam Darnold experiment. If they have the chance to land Richardson, as long as they’re patient, he could eventually develop into an even better version of Cam Newton.

10. Atlanta Falcons | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

This roster has plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, so just finding the best mix value/overall talent on the board should be the Falcons’ goal here. In this situation, it comes along the defensive trenches, where they land a strong, disruptive presence in Bresee to pair with Grady Jarrett.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The Jags could go in a couple of different directions here, but they should err on the side of helping Trevor Lawrence whenever possible. That means taking this year’s top pass-catcher off the board, and Johnston has an enticing combination of size, athleticism and ball skills to be an instant No. 1 target.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

After landing their franchise quarterback, the Texans need to address their desperate need for an impact player along the defensive front. Wilson’s massive frame, impressive length, and rare athleticism could easily make him a top-15 pick, and he’d be a great fit in Lovie Smith’s defense off the edge.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

This would just be too perfect, right? The Steelers have other needs they could address here, but the value points them to the corner spot, where they could take the son of their former star linebacker. Porter plays his position with the same confidence, physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a Pro Bowler.

14. Green Bay Packers | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

The defense could use some trench help or a safety, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. The same is true for the offensive line prospects left on the board here. That points them toward a pass-catcher, and Mayer has the complete skill set to be an immediate difference-maker on every down.

15. Detroit Lions | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

While the Lions’ outside corner play has been a pleasant surprise this year, and they have a bigger need for a versatile hybrid nickel/safety defender in the secondary, the value is just too much to pass up here. Ringo has all the tools to be a potential top-10 pick, making him a bargain at a premium position here.

16. Los Angeles Chargers | USC WR Jordan Addison

Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical receivers who can win in contested-catch situations all day long (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams), but he could use one who can separate consistently. Addison is a smooth, explosive route-runner who can avoid contested catches altogether.

17. Seattle Seahawks | Alabama DB Brian Branch

The Seahawks landed to huge steals at corner in the 2022 draft (Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant), but they still need that hybrid slot/safety playmaker to round out the secondary. Branch has played a similar role in Nick Saban’s defense with stellar results, making him the perfect fit.

18. New York Jets | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Injuries have ravaged this offensive line, leaving the Jets with more questions than answers at both tackle spots. Jones has been impressive this season against top competition, and has all the traits to quickly develop into a quality starter at a premium position.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both headed for free agency, so the Bucs could use another starting-caliber corner to pair with Carlton Davis III. Gonzalez has the size and length Todd Bowles loves at the position, along with the athleticism and ball skills to be an immediate playmaker.

20. Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

This offense could use another dynamic weapon in the passing game, and though there are plenty of worthy wide receiver candidates to choose from, Washington’s rare blend of size and athleticism might be too much to pass up at the tight end spot.

21. New England Patriots | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

The offense needs more help, but don’t be surprised if Bill Belichick is unable to pass up such a dynamic weapon for his defense. Simpson has the versatility to line up just about anywhere and be a game-wrecker, with all the physical and mental tools to become a superstar in whatever role he’s given.

22. Washington Commanders | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

This secondary needs a true shutdown artist to take over the No. 1 corner spot, and this gives Washington the perfect chance to do just that. Smith has the size, athleticism, physicality and ball skills to be that kind of player at the next level.

23. New York Giants | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

If there’s a worse receiver situation in the NFL right now, I’d love to see it. The Giants desperately need an infusion of talent here, and they’ve got some solid options in this scenario. Hyatt has put up huge numbers in a breakout campaign, and deserves first-round billing.

24. Denver Broncos (from SF) | Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

The Broncos got this pick by trading away their best pass rusher in Bradley Chubb, so replacing him here would be a wise move, considering there’s not much value left on the board at offensive tackle. Verse has been one of this year’s fastest-rising prospects, and his explosiveness off the line could make him a dominant presence off the edge at the next level.

25. Baltimore Ravens | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

If the Ravens are going to keep deploying such a run-heavy scheme on offense, they might need a new lead back if J.K. Dobbins isn’t able to return to form after multiple injuries. Robinson is a complete, three-down playmaker who could dominate opposing defenses that are focused on slowing down Lamar Jackson.

26. Cincinnati Bengals | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Both of the Bengals’ starting safeties are set to hit free agency, so they might have to address that spot if they’re not able to keep both of them. Johnson is a smart, athletic playmaker with the range and physicality to make an immediate impact in this defense.

27. Dallas Cowboys | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Trevon Diggs is obviously one of the best corners in the game right now, but the Cowboys need an upgrade on the other side of the field. Witherspoon has been one of the most dominant cover men in the country this season, and would be an immediate improvement opposite Diggs.

28. Kansas City Chiefs | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

The Chiefs still haven’t solved their issues at right tackle, and if they head into the draft with the same situation they have currently, this pick needs to be where they find the solution. Jones is a massive blocker with tons of experience and success on the right side.

29. Minnesota Vikings | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger, and the Vikings should find a younger understudy to eventually take over as Justin Jefferson’s running mate at receiver. Smith-Njigba missed most of the 2022 season due to injury, but his 2021 tape should be enough to make him a first-round pick, and a potential steal here.

30. Buffalo Bills | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

This pick has to be something to help Josh Allen, whether that’s along the offensive line, or at wide receiver. There are plenty of pass-catching options to pick from, but a dominant interior lineman might be harder to find, so Torrence gets the nod to help protect Allen, and improve the ground game.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

I’ve been mocking this pick for a while now, and I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon. This offense is already one of the most dominant and entertaining in the league, so adding a versatile weapon like Gibbs would just make it downright unfair.

32. Houston Texans | SMU WR Rashee Rice

33. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

34. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

35. New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

36. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

37. Los Angeles Rams | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

38. Indianapolis Colts | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

39. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

40. Atlanta Falcons | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

41. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

42. Cleveland Browns | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

43. Pittsburgh Steelers | BYU OT Blake Freeland

44. Green Bay Packers | USC OL Andrew Voorhees

45. Las Vegas Raiders | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

46. Detroit Lions | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

47. Seattle Seahawks | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

48. New York Jets | Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

49. Los Angeles Chargers | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

51. New England Patriots | Michigan CB DJ Turner

52. Tennessee Titans | Georgia OL Sedrick Van Pran

53. New York Giants | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

54. Washington Commanders | Washington State QB Cameron Ward

55. Miami Dolphins | Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

56. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch

57. Cincinnati Bengals | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

58. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

59. Dallas Cowboys | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

60. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

61. Kansas City Chiefs | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

62. Buffalo Bills | Alabama S Jordan Battle

63. Philadelphia Eagles | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

