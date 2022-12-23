2023 NFL Mock Draft watch: Browns land B.J. Ojulari with 42nd pick

Now that we have entered into the colder season, we have officially hit 2023 NFL Mock Draft season. The days of consistent first overall picks are over for the Browns, but the draft still has a certain energy in Cleveland. Even without a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there is still plenty of draw to the event for the Cleveland Browns and their fans. In a recent mock draft done by Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, the Browns were mocked LSU pass rusher B.J. Ojulari with the 42nd overall pick.

This would be an absolute slam dunk for the Browns if they were able to land Ojulari at this stage of the draft. There are not two pass rushers in this class that I can confidently say are better than Ojulari, however, he remains a bit overlooked at this point in the pre-draft process.

Keep him a secret as he would be a tremendous fit in Cleveland.

B.J. Ojulari took it to Broderick Jones, my goodness pic.twitter.com/St9E4xV3K3 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 11, 2022

