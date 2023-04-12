2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two round predicitons with trades
We are just 15 days away from the beginning of the NFL draft and things are starting to come into focus. The big question will be how the quarterbacks come off the board.
The Minnesota Vikings are in position to make a move to get one of those players. In my latest mock draft, the Vikings make a big trade up to get their quarterback of the future.
1. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
This makes all the sense in the world. Stroud is an elite distributor of the football with the ability to make all the throws in the world. Stroud would be going into a great situation with a good coaching staff and support system.
2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
This pick has felt inevitable for awhile. DeMeco Ryans is an Alabama alum and the connection makes all the sense in the world. Young is a very talented player who thrives outside of structure and will be able to will the Texans into big plays while they continue to build their roster.
3. Minnesota Vikings: Florida QB Anthony Richardson
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun
Vikings trade 23, 2024 1st, 2025 1st and Danielle Hunter to the Cardinals for pick 3
The Vikings make a massive jump up to get the quarterback of the future. Is this too much to give up for that player? That’s a really good debate to have, but hitting on quarterback is something that could change the fortues of the franchise for a decade plus.
Richardson is a really talented player who has a sky high ceiling with his cannon arm and elite athleticism. He has some accuracy concerns, but those can be remedied with some coaching.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Colts have felt like a great landing spot for some time. He is a great facilitator of the football with the ability to make incredible throws down the field. He needs time to develop, but Levis has the tools to be a plus starter for the next 10 years.
5. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
This is objectively too high. He shouldn’t go before Will Anderson, Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson, but this is the Seahawks. They make bold moves consistently and Murphy is a traits-based prospect that could very well be a star in the NFL.
6. Detroit Lions: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
This pick was sealed once the Lions traded Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. With Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Mosely in the room, they need a potential number one. Gonzalez can be that guy and is scheme versatile to do whatever you need him to.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Georgia DT Jalen Carter
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Carter is a fascinating prospect. The number one player currently on my board, his film is absurd and he’s incredibly talented. The off-the-field concerns, including his arrest warrant from a reckless driving incident in January, clouds his projection. I would be shocked if Carter makes it out of the top 10.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Anderson wasn’t used the way he will be in the NFL. While he did get to rush around the edge, Anderson was used mostly as a 4i defender and that’s just not using his skill set wisely. He’s not quite on the echelon of prospects like Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers, but Anderson will immediately impact your defense.
9. Chicago Bears: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
The Bears need to creat their best five on the offensive and getting a high-upside left tackle with the ability to kick inside is the play here with Johnson Jr. He played right guard for the Buckeyes in 2021 and was a star at his natural position of left tackle in 2022. This is a home run for the Bears in both year one and long-term.
10. Philadelphia Eagles: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
My number one edge rusher slides down to pick 10 and it’s a great fit for what the Eagles are transitioning to under Sean Desai. Wilson projects best as a 5T and kicks inside on pass rush downs to take advantage of his length, power and quickness. He’s raw and already 23 years old, but you can’t teach his gifts.
11. Tennessee Titans: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Titans need offensive lineman in a bad way and Skoronski fits the bill. A star at tackle for the Wildcats, Skoronski could be even better at guard. The Titans will be able to, just like the Bears with Johnson Jr., put him anywhere on the line to create their best five.
12. New York Jets: Georgia OT Broderick Jones
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jets trade picks 13 and 111 to the Texans for pick 12
The Jets see the tackles start to come off the board in rapid fashion and send a day three pick to get the last of the top guys in Jones. With the ability to play both on the left and right side, Robert Saleh will have flexibility to maximize the line in front of (hopefully) Aaron Rodgers.
13. Houston Texans: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Jets trade picks 13 and 111 to the Texans for pick 12
The Texans could go just about anywhere here and make a good selection for their team, but cornerback is a need opposite Derek Stingley Jr. They get a missile of a football player in Witherspoon who will help that secondary immediately.
14. New England Patriots: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee
Ncaa Football Syracuse At Clemson
The Patriots historically don’t draft the secondary in the first round under Bill Belichick and they usually focus on the trenches. Bresee fits the bill and would be an excellent one-gap penetrator for his defense. His excellent size and athleticism combo is something that Belichick will love to utilize on the back end.
15. Green Bay Packers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Getting a pass catcher in the first round for the first time since 2002 only with Aaron Rodgers on the way out the door is hilarious. They need to fortify their receiving corps, especially at tight end. Teams are high on Kincaid with him drawing some comparisons to Travis Kelce. He is explosive and twitchy in the open field and that will make a difference for the Packers.
16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Aupsu20
This has felt like a slam dunk for a while. Porter Jr. is a talented player that is a physical monster on the outside. The Commanders have a need at cornerback opposite of Benjamin St-Juste and Porter Jr. fills that with very high upside.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Ou Vs Utep
Getting Porter Jr. to continue his father’s legacy would be really cool, but it’s not meant to be. They pivot in arguably a smarter fashion and get their left tackle of the future in Harrison. He would be able to step in immediately and be a difference-maker at left tackle.
18. Detroit Lions: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Ut Vs Missouri
Hooker is likely to go in the first round and the Lions are a team that makes sense. He is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November and Jared Goff is on the last year of his contract. While there are issues with Hooker as a prospect, his live arm and accuracy are things you can build upon.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tennesse OT Darnell Wright
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Wright is gaining steam as a player that is likely to go higher than some anticipate. A former five-star prospect, Wright has experience on both the right and left side. That flexibility could come in handy with Tristan Wirfs already on the roster.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba
The Seahawks got their defensive lineman at five and diversify their wide receiver group with Smith-Njigba. They have their X in D.K. Metcalf and a speedster in Tyler Lockett. Putting Smith-Njigba on the field with those two will allow him to do what he does best: get open and get yards after the catch.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Chargers have needs at wide receiver but really need someone who can attack up the middle. Mayer can do that and more. He dominated for the Irish over his three seasons and was subject to double, triple and even quadruple coverage. He will see a much easier coverage load in the NFL.
22. Baltimore Ravens: South Carolina CB Cam Smith
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
With the signing of Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver position is much less of a need. The Ravens need to replace Marcus Peters and do so with Smith. A tall, long cornerback, Smith is at his best in man coverage, something the Ravens do a lot of. He will be nice opposite of Marlon Humphrey.
23. Arizona Cardinals: TCU WR Quentin Johnston
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings trade 23, 2024 1st, 2025 1st and Danielle Hunter to the Cardinals for pick 3
The Cardinals get a massive haul for third overall and have multiple first-round picks for the next two years. They can go anywhere here and they get my third-ranked player in the class in Johnston. DeAndre Hopkins is currently asking for a trade and Johnston can come in and be the big-bodied target for Kyler Murray.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama CB/S Brian Branch
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
The Jaguars need to build up the secondary and you couldn’t ask for a better player than Branch. A stud for the Crimson Tide, Branch is a hybrid safety/slot cornerback who the Jaguars can use in a myriad of ways to beat offenses.
25. New York Giants: USC WR Jordan Addison
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
The Giants were starting wide receivers from 7/11 in the playoffs and they get arguably the best route runner in the class with Addison. His size, like DeVonta Smith before him, will turn some people off, but Addison is a crafty receiver who knows how to win in man coverage.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness
221029 Northwestern Iowa Fb 031 Jpg
The Cowboys are an interesting team to draft for. Their needs are relatively glaring but I don’t see them passing on a player like Van Ness. At 275 lbs, Van Ness could add some weight and become a penetrating defensive tackle or be a developmental player on the edge behind DeMarcus Lawrence.
27. Buffalo Bills: Texas RB Bijan Robinson
.Syndication Austin American Statesman
This is a slam dunk. The Bills need to develop any semblance of a running game and Robinson is a borderline elite prospect at the position. It will hurt considering the Bills have spent a lot of capital at the position in recent years, but the player is beyond talented.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Boston College WR Zay Flowers
Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports
The Bengals have one of the best receiver rooms in the National Football League, but are going to have to pay Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in the next two seasons. Pair that with Tyler Boyd on the final year of his contract and it’s a sneaky need. Flowers would be a great complement to what Chase and Higgins offer and would be a contract of value for the next four seasons.
29. New Orleans Saints: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints lost Marcus Davenport to the Vikings this offseason and they need to add to their defensive line. They like bigger edge players and Hall fits the bill. A really good athlete with a thick build, Hall would make an impact right away for the Saints across from Cameron Jordan.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence
O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports
After fortifying the defensive line, the Eagles do the same on offense with a dominant guard in Torrence. In 1,501 pass-blocking snaps, Torrence only allowed 25 pressures and just a single quarterback hit. That will play really well in Philadelphia.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
The Chiefs have a long-term solution at left tackle in Jawaan Taylor and they get a physical marvel in Jones. With an insane 89″ wingspan, Jones has the length to compensate for his massive frame in both zone and gap schemes.
32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kansas State CB Julius Brents
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
33. Houston Texans: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
35. Arizona Cardinals: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
35. Indianapolis Colts: Maryland CB Deonte Banks
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
36. Los Angeles Rams: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
37. Seattle Seahawks: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
38. Las Vegas Raiders: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
39. Carolina Panthers: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV
Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State
40. New Orleans Saints: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
41. Tennessee Titans: North Carolina WR Josh Downs
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
42. New York Jets: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
43. New York Jets: Georgia TE Darnell Washington
News Joshua L Jones
44. Atlanta Falcons: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
45. Green Bay Packers: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
46. New England Patriots: Michigan IDL Mazi Smith
Iowavsmichiganfb 20221001 Bh
47. Washington Commanders: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
48. Detroit Lions: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: North Dakota State IOL Cody Mauch
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Utah CB Clark Phillips III
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
51. Miami Dolphins: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
52. Seatte Seahawks: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
53. Chicago Bears: USC EGE Tuli Tuipulotu
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
54. Los Angeles Chargers: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc
55. Detroit Lions: Florida DT Gervon Dexter
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
57. New York Giants: Michigan CB D.J. Turner
Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
58. Dallas Cowboys: TCU IOL Steve Avila
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
59. Buffalo Bills: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
60. Cincinnati Bengals: South Carolina CB Darius Rush
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
61. Chicago Bears: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton
Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 463 Ttm
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt
RANK 1 Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369
