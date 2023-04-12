2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two round predicitons with trades

We are just 15 days away from the beginning of the NFL draft and things are starting to come into focus. The big question will be how the quarterbacks come off the board.

The Minnesota Vikings are in position to make a move to get one of those players. In my latest mock draft, the Vikings make a big trade up to get their quarterback of the future.

1. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

This makes all the sense in the world. Stroud is an elite distributor of the football with the ability to make all the throws in the world. Stroud would be going into a great situation with a good coaching staff and support system.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

This pick has felt inevitable for awhile. DeMeco Ryans is an Alabama alum and the connection makes all the sense in the world. Young is a very talented player who thrives outside of structure and will be able to will the Texans into big plays while they continue to build their roster.

3. Minnesota Vikings: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Vikings trade 23, 2024 1st, 2025 1st and Danielle Hunter to the Cardinals for pick 3

The Vikings make a massive jump up to get the quarterback of the future. Is this too much to give up for that player? That’s a really good debate to have, but hitting on quarterback is something that could change the fortues of the franchise for a decade plus.

Richardson is a really talented player who has a sky high ceiling with his cannon arm and elite athleticism. He has some accuracy concerns, but those can be remedied with some coaching.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis

The Colts have felt like a great landing spot for some time. He is a great facilitator of the football with the ability to make incredible throws down the field. He needs time to develop, but Levis has the tools to be a plus starter for the next 10 years.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

This is objectively too high. He shouldn’t go before Will Anderson, Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson, but this is the Seahawks. They make bold moves consistently and Murphy is a traits-based prospect that could very well be a star in the NFL.

6. Detroit Lions: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

This pick was sealed once the Lions traded Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. With Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Mosely in the room, they need a potential number one. Gonzalez can be that guy and is scheme versatile to do whatever you need him to.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Carter is a fascinating prospect. The number one player currently on my board, his film is absurd and he’s incredibly talented. The off-the-field concerns, including his arrest warrant from a reckless driving incident in January, clouds his projection. I would be shocked if Carter makes it out of the top 10.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Anderson wasn’t used the way he will be in the NFL. While he did get to rush around the edge, Anderson was used mostly as a 4i defender and that’s just not using his skill set wisely. He’s not quite on the echelon of prospects like Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers, but Anderson will immediately impact your defense.

9. Chicago Bears: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Bears need to creat their best five on the offensive and getting a high-upside left tackle with the ability to kick inside is the play here with Johnson Jr. He played right guard for the Buckeyes in 2021 and was a star at his natural position of left tackle in 2022. This is a home run for the Bears in both year one and long-term.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

My number one edge rusher slides down to pick 10 and it’s a great fit for what the Eagles are transitioning to under Sean Desai. Wilson projects best as a 5T and kicks inside on pass rush downs to take advantage of his length, power and quickness. He’s raw and already 23 years old, but you can’t teach his gifts.

11. Tennessee Titans: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

The Titans need offensive lineman in a bad way and Skoronski fits the bill. A star at tackle for the Wildcats, Skoronski could be even better at guard. The Titans will be able to, just like the Bears with Johnson Jr., put him anywhere on the line to create their best five.

12. New York Jets: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Jets trade picks 13 and 111 to the Texans for pick 12

The Jets see the tackles start to come off the board in rapid fashion and send a day three pick to get the last of the top guys in Jones. With the ability to play both on the left and right side, Robert Saleh will have flexibility to maximize the line in front of (hopefully) Aaron Rodgers.

13. Houston Texans: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

The Texans could go just about anywhere here and make a good selection for their team, but cornerback is a need opposite Derek Stingley Jr. They get a missile of a football player in Witherspoon who will help that secondary immediately.

14. New England Patriots: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

The Patriots historically don’t draft the secondary in the first round under Bill Belichick and they usually focus on the trenches. Bresee fits the bill and would be an excellent one-gap penetrator for his defense. His excellent size and athleticism combo is something that Belichick will love to utilize on the back end.

15. Green Bay Packers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Getting a pass catcher in the first round for the first time since 2002 only with Aaron Rodgers on the way out the door is hilarious. They need to fortify their receiving corps, especially at tight end. Teams are high on Kincaid with him drawing some comparisons to Travis Kelce. He is explosive and twitchy in the open field and that will make a difference for the Packers.

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

This has felt like a slam dunk for a while. Porter Jr. is a talented player that is a physical monster on the outside. The Commanders have a need at cornerback opposite of Benjamin St-Juste and Porter Jr. fills that with very high upside.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Getting Porter Jr. to continue his father’s legacy would be really cool, but it’s not meant to be. They pivot in arguably a smarter fashion and get their left tackle of the future in Harrison. He would be able to step in immediately and be a difference-maker at left tackle.

18. Detroit Lions: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Hooker is likely to go in the first round and the Lions are a team that makes sense. He is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November and Jared Goff is on the last year of his contract. While there are issues with Hooker as a prospect, his live arm and accuracy are things you can build upon.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tennesse OT Darnell Wright

Wright is gaining steam as a player that is likely to go higher than some anticipate. A former five-star prospect, Wright has experience on both the right and left side. That flexibility could come in handy with Tristan Wirfs already on the roster.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks got their defensive lineman at five and diversify their wide receiver group with Smith-Njigba. They have their X in D.K. Metcalf and a speedster in Tyler Lockett. Putting Smith-Njigba on the field with those two will allow him to do what he does best: get open and get yards after the catch.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

The Chargers have needs at wide receiver but really need someone who can attack up the middle. Mayer can do that and more. He dominated for the Irish over his three seasons and was subject to double, triple and even quadruple coverage. He will see a much easier coverage load in the NFL.

22. Baltimore Ravens: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

With the signing of Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver position is much less of a need. The Ravens need to replace Marcus Peters and do so with Smith. A tall, long cornerback, Smith is at his best in man coverage, something the Ravens do a lot of. He will be nice opposite of Marlon Humphrey.

23. Arizona Cardinals: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The Cardinals get a massive haul for third overall and have multiple first-round picks for the next two years. They can go anywhere here and they get my third-ranked player in the class in Johnston. DeAndre Hopkins is currently asking for a trade and Johnston can come in and be the big-bodied target for Kyler Murray.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama CB/S Brian Branch

The Jaguars need to build up the secondary and you couldn’t ask for a better player than Branch. A stud for the Crimson Tide, Branch is a hybrid safety/slot cornerback who the Jaguars can use in a myriad of ways to beat offenses.

25. New York Giants: USC WR Jordan Addison

The Giants were starting wide receivers from 7/11 in the playoffs and they get arguably the best route runner in the class with Addison. His size, like DeVonta Smith before him, will turn some people off, but Addison is a crafty receiver who knows how to win in man coverage.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

The Cowboys are an interesting team to draft for. Their needs are relatively glaring but I don’t see them passing on a player like Van Ness. At 275 lbs, Van Ness could add some weight and become a penetrating defensive tackle or be a developmental player on the edge behind DeMarcus Lawrence.

27. Buffalo Bills: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

This is a slam dunk. The Bills need to develop any semblance of a running game and Robinson is a borderline elite prospect at the position. It will hurt considering the Bills have spent a lot of capital at the position in recent years, but the player is beyond talented.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The Bengals have one of the best receiver rooms in the National Football League, but are going to have to pay Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in the next two seasons. Pair that with Tyler Boyd on the final year of his contract and it’s a sneaky need. Flowers would be a great complement to what Chase and Higgins offer and would be a contract of value for the next four seasons.

29. New Orleans Saints: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

The Saints lost Marcus Davenport to the Vikings this offseason and they need to add to their defensive line. They like bigger edge players and Hall fits the bill. A really good athlete with a thick build, Hall would make an impact right away for the Saints across from Cameron Jordan.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports

After fortifying the defensive line, the Eagles do the same on offense with a dominant guard in Torrence. In 1,501 pass-blocking snaps, Torrence only allowed 25 pressures and just a single quarterback hit. That will play really well in Philadelphia.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

The Chiefs have a long-term solution at left tackle in Jawaan Taylor and they get a physical marvel in Jones. With an insane 89″ wingspan, Jones has the length to compensate for his massive frame in both zone and gap schemes.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kansas State CB Julius Brents

33. Houston Texans: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

35. Arizona Cardinals: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

35. Indianapolis Colts: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

36. Los Angeles Rams: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

37. Seattle Seahawks: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

39. Carolina Panthers: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

40. New Orleans Saints: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

41. Tennessee Titans: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

42. New York Jets: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

43. New York Jets: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

44. Atlanta Falcons: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

45. Green Bay Packers: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

46. New England Patriots: Michigan IDL Mazi Smith

47. Washington Commanders: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

48. Detroit Lions: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: North Dakota State IOL Cody Mauch

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

51. Miami Dolphins: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

52. Seatte Seahawks: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

53. Chicago Bears: USC EGE Tuli Tuipulotu

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

55. Detroit Lions: Florida DT Gervon Dexter

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

57. New York Giants: Michigan CB D.J. Turner

58. Dallas Cowboys: TCU IOL Steve Avila

59. Buffalo Bills: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

60. Cincinnati Bengals: South Carolina CB Darius Rush

61. Chicago Bears: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

