2023 NFL mock draft: What if…the Texans trade for Lamar Jackson?

The Lamar Jackson saga is seemingly at a standstill. While the former MVP quarterback has reportedly made it known that he is ready to move on, no teams have given him an offer sheet.

In the second edition of the “What If..?” mock draft series — where we examine how one NFL move could impact the 2023 draft — how would the first round pan out if the Houston Texans traded for Jackson?

Here’s a look:

Carolina Panthers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

USA Today Sports

The more I think about it, the more Richardson makes sense to be the first overall pick. His extra terrestrial athleticism is too much to pass on. Yes, there is far more to playing quarterback than running fast and throwing hard. However, we have seen the likes of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen become better passers on the job. It can be done, and Richardson has too much upside to pass on.

Baltimore Ravens (from projected trade with HOU): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ravens fans will feel like they are alone in a haunted palace once Lamar Jackson exists the house of usher. As they hit the bottom of the pit, the pendulum will swing in the opposite direction when they hear C.J. Stroud’s name called. The mechanical precision of Stroud will make the rest of the AFC North feel like a black cat walked past them. While Lamar Jackson will be in Baltimore nevermore, the new Stroud era would give fans a lot to look forward to.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Cardinals are Flat Stanley thin at edge rusher, and Anderson is the top pass rusher in the class.

Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Consecutive Crimson Tiders off the board as Jim Irsay rubs his hands together like a Pixar villain, hoping he has his franchise quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have a secondary consisting of Coby Bryant and Michael Jackson. They were hoping Eddie Murphy or Dave Chappelle would be available at No. 5, but Wilson is a good consolation prize.

Story continues

Detroit Lions (from LAR): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the need to get better on the defensive interior, as well as an incredible culture that has been built in Detroit, Carter could be a steal for the Lions.

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Facyson and Nate Hobbs. No, those are not the names of the main characters in a new buddy-cop movie, they are the current starters at cornerback for the Raiders. Witherspoon, Facyson, and Hobbs would make for a great law firm name, and it would leave Vegas in a much better spot than they are currently in.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons had 21 sacks in 2022. Nick Bosa of the 49ers had 18.5 by himself. The Falcons need guys who can get to the quarterback.

Chicago Bears (from CAR): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

USA Today Sports

This is becoming somewhat of a lock if the electric wide receiver out of Ohio State is available. One more dependable pass catcher would give the Bears a very solid core.

Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

USA Today Sports

After having dinner together while listening to “Two Is Better Than One” by Boys Like Girls, the Eagles and Darius Slay came to terms on an extension, keeping the star cornerback in Philadelphia after all. Along with bringing back James Bradberry, their need of a cornerback has been deviated. They did, however, lose Miles Sanders to Carolina, so why not bring in the best running back in the nation?

Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have let go/lost three starting linemen from 2022. They are one more transaction away from having Mike Vrabel suit up on game days while saying “Whatever, I’ll do it myself.”

Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans’ brass will quickly learn the lessons that the Ravens didn’t- get Lamar Jackson some receivers. They take the local kid Johnston as the first step in rebuilding a receiving core that lacks top-end talent.

Green Bay Packers (from projected trade with NYJ): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

USA Today Sports

For the love of all that is holy, if we never hear “Aaron Rodgers” and “trade” in the same sentence again, we will all be better because of it. Yes, he is going to be a Jet. And with that first round pick, they will take Mayer, who will be a quick rising star at the position.

New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

USA Today Sports

Yes, multiple receivers are available, but if there is one thing Bill Belichick isn’t great at, it’s drafting, and in particular, drafting receivers early. With arguably the best cornerback in the class available, it would be hard to see him passing on Gonzalez.

Los Angeles Chargers (from projected trade with GB): WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been preached all offseason that the Chargers need speed offensively, and what better way to get speed than by taking Flowers. Can you imagine him in the slot in a Kellen Moore offense? Yes please, I’ll have a second and third helping.

Washington Commanders: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Commanders need to build up a strong offensive line for whomever their quarterback will be.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr.

USA Today Sports

It just makes sense. The Steelers need a cornerback for Patrick Peterson to mold, and who better than the son of one of the most beloved players in recent team history?

Detroit Lions: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions take their second Georgia Bulldog of the first round, and what a defensive front they would have- Aidan Hutchinson, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith. Along with all of the secondary additions they’ve made, they would be the favorites in the NFC North.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Life after Tom Brady is going to hit the Bucs hard. Baker Mayfield is not the future of the franchise, but he’s a fine stop-gap to keep the seat warm for Levis, who slides to No. 19 for Tampa to scoop up.

Seattle Seahawks: OC John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

The Seahawks found two starting tackles in 2022, now they need to tune up their interior.

Green Bay Packers (from projected trade with LAC): WR Jordan Addison, USC

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Addison becoming the No. 2 to Christian Watson, as well as Mayer serving as a balanced threat at tight end gives the Packers a new collection of skill players as they enter this post-Rodgers era.

Baltimore Ravens: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With Calais Campbell being released, the Ravens need a versatile threat on their defensive line.

Minnesota Vikings: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Death, taxes, and the Vikings drafting a cornerback early in the draft. For their sake, let’s hope Banks lives up to the hype.

Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It would be surprising to see Johnson still available at 24, but if he is, the Jaguars will take him and run.

New York Giants: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Darren Waller, the need for a tight end goes away and the Giants address their need at linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

USA Today Sports

Dallas got aggressive and acquired Brandin Cooks, which gives them the flexibility to strengthen their defensive front.

Buffalo Bills: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

USA Today Sports

The Bills need a capable off-ball linebacker after losing Tremaine Edmunds.

Cincinnati Bengals: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals took Dax Hill last year, and he will be starting in 2023. Taking Branch to start opposite of Hill, while having Nick Scott to rotate in? That would be a great job by the Bengals to replenish their defensive backfield.

New Orleans Saints (from SF): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints need a young cornerback to put across from Marshon Lattimore.

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles linebackers were sub-par as a whole even when they still had T.J. Edwards. Without him, this is one of the worst units in the league. They get Sanders to try and fill those shoes.

Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

USA Today Sports

It wouldn’t be fair if the Chiefs add this physical specimen to their offense. Washington is every bit of 6-foot-7, a great blocker, and would give the Chiefs a dominant tight end duo with Travis Kelce.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire