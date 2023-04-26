2023 NFL mock draft: ‘What teams should do’ edition

The Carolina Panthers are going to take Bryce Young atop the 2023 NFL draft. But they should they?

Maybe, maybe not. The folks who are paid to make decisions for a professional football franchise probably know a bit more than we do, so who are we to already play Monday morning quarterback?

If we did, however, have a chance at picking the team’s next quarterback—as well as the other 30 picks in the first round—here’s how that would unfold.

1. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Panthers took a big swing when they landed themselves the No. 1 pick, and the key to a good swing is a good follow-through. So why not try to follow through with the most potent passing prospect of the class?

Owner David Tepper ponied up for an all-star coaching staff this offseason—one that includes three men that’ve been head coaches, three who are in line to become head coaches and three who have played quarterback at a professional level. What’s the point of having this personnel if they can’t mold the 6-foot-4, 244-pound ham-cannoned mega athlete?

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

After all the ruckus, Houston gets their guy after all. Young may not be the biggest boy here, but his combination of poise, processing and playmaking ability is simply unmatched.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

While the Cardinals would probably like to help quarterback Kyler Murray somehow, they also need to patch up their wanky defense. Anderson is the top pass-rushing prospect in this draft.

4. Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

The Colts stay patient and get one heck of a reward for doing so. Alleged cognition tests be damned, Stroud throws the prettiest ball of his peers.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

The buyer’s beware isn’t enough for the Seahawks to pass up on Carter, who may be the best defensive player on the entire board.

6. Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon probably has the cleanest tape of any cornerback—and the Lions could certainly use some more, long-term help in their secondary.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Gonzalez may very well be the 1B to Witherspoon’s 1A. Vegas gets their lockdown corner.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Falcons are in the middle of building themselves a pretty formidable defense. They may have to wait just a little for Wilson to develop, but the agile 6-foot-6, 271-pounder presents the most promise of all the draft’s pass rushers.

9. Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

As evidenced by their push for former Panthers wideout DJ Moore, the Bears are trying to find out if Justin Fields is worth holding on to. Getting the most solid protector they can will certainly give them a better look.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

What’s better than one Haason Reddick? How about two?

11. Tennessee Titans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

If the Titans really have seen enough of both Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, then why not take a gamble on one of the most toolsy passers in the class?

12. Houston Texans: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

After getting their franchise quarterback at No. 2, the Texans complete their battery with the most complete rushing prospect we’ve seen in quite some time.

13. Green Bay Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Similarly to their division foes in Chicago, the Packers must see if their young quarterback has the goods. Green Bay gets Jordan Love a polished pass catcher from Wide Receiver U.

14. New England Patriots: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

From one Buckeye to another, Johnson gives the Patriots—who also need to figure out what’s going on under center—some much needed beef upfront.

15. New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Will Aaron Rodgers get into a second year with the Jets? Who knows? But the 39-year-old definitely won’t make it if he’s getting smashed.

16. Washington Commanders: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Ron Rivera must’ve learned how important it is to invest in an offensive line during his time in Carolina, right?

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Wait a minute. Didn’t the Steelers have a guy named Joey Porter once?

18. Detroit Lions: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Detroit continues their bolstering on defense, pairing Aidan Hutchinson with the enticing Clemson product.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Bucs would probably feel a lot more dangerous with Baker Mayfield if they were to give him Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and this year’s top tight end prospect.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

With Carter already in the bag, Seattle adds another strong defensive lineman to the roster.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are cool and all, but Justin Herbert could certainly benefit from some speed out of the slot.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Lamar Jackson is going to need a little more help outside of Odelll Beckham Jr.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The run on wideouts continues with a slot savant in Addison.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Jacksonville makes a big-bodied investment for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

25. New York Giants: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale still needs some more backs, so why not add one of most sure talents of the bunch?

26. Dallas Cowboys: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

The do-it-all Gibbs will not only provide a premium insurance policy for an injured Tony Pollard, but he can give the Cowboys a phenomenal exit strategy for their backfield if they don’t want to pay their lead back in 2024.

27. Buffalo Bills: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

The Bills would probably like to soup up their offense even more, and the productive Downs can help.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

After losing Hayden Hurst to Carolina, Cincinnati gets lucky with a high-end tight end prospect.

29. New Orleans Saints: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

Speaking of losing players to the Panthers, the Saints patch up one of the holes on their line left behind by Shy Tuttle.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Philly finds some depth for their aging cornerback group.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

If any duo can get the best out of a speedy “one-trick pony,” it’s Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

