2023 NFL mock draft: A surprise at No. 2, Will Anderson tumbles?

Sure, it’s a bit early to start labeling mock draft picks as “surprises” for the 2023 NFL draft, but at this point, there are some projections that indeed raise the eyebrows.

Such is the case with the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network, which has a shocker at the No. 2 overall pick.

This mock has the Atlanta Falcons taking Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., leaving Alabama edge defender Will Anderson still on the board. In fact, Anderson doesn’t even land in the top five, falling all the way to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 overall.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings had to say about the Johnson pick:

The Falcons could absolutely be in the mix for a quarterback here. But they signed Marcus Mariota, who has pre-existing experience with Arthur Smith, and drafted Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Neither is a lock to be the long-term answer. But if either shows promise, the Falcons have the flexibility to keep investing in talent elsewhere in 2023. One area of concern in Atlanta, with an eye on the future, is the offensive line. The interior remains unsettled outside of Chris Lindstrom, and after declining Kaleb McGary’s fifth-year option, Atlanta is almost sure to seek his replacement in the near future. In a tackle class without much blue-chip talent, the Falcons may need to pounce quickly on the top option. Paris Johnson Jr. is a safe bet to be that player. Set to start at left tackle after playing guard in 2021, Johnson has the size, length, athleticism, and power to be a blue-chip bookend.

Johnson certainly has all the tools to be a franchise left tackle at the next level, so seeing him as a potential No. 2 overall pick isn’t too much of a stretch. But seeing him go over Anderson, who was the most dominant player in college football last season and the consensus top prospect in the entire draft class at this point, doesn’t make much sense.

Here’s Cummings’ explanation for Anderson’s fall:

I know what you’re thinking. I’m thinking it too. Will Anderson Jr. should not have fallen this far. But if the draft order plays out as the current odds project, many teams picking early might not need an edge rusher or may give the QB position greater precedence. Detroit picked Aidan Hutchinson. The Giants picked Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Jets picked Jermaine Johnson II. Jacksonville picked Travon Walker. Even the Falcons got Arnold Ebiketie in Round 2. EDGE isn’t a top need for many teams picking early on. But the Seahawks do have room to add to their rotation. And at this point, the value with Anderson is too good to pass up. Anderson gives the Seahawks a potentially dominant edge defender with high-end explosiveness, lateral agility, power capacity, and a plasma-hot motor in pursuit. Anderson is arguably the top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is as far as he feasibly falls.

Five quarterbacks land in the first round of this projection, four of them in the top 10: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (No. 1 overall, Houston Texans), Alabama’s Bryce Young (No. 3 overall, Detroit Lions), Florida’s Anthony Richardson (No. 6 overall, Carolina Panthers), Kentucky’s Will Levis (No. 7 overall, New York Giants) and Washington State’s Cam Ward (No. 26 overall, Seattle Seahawks).

To check out the full two-round mock draft at Pro Football Network, click here.

