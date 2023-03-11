2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at No. 1 after Panthers trade up with Bears
The Carolina Panthers pushed all their chips to the center of the table and acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade ahead of free agency.
In doing so, Chicago receives the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore.
How will this change the landscape of the NFL draft? Here is our latest mock draft following the trade.
Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
With no weapons of note on the roster, the Panthers will need a do-it-all weapon at quarterback. They take Richardson, who has the potential to be one of the best dual threats we’ve ever seen.
Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Stroud has the best mechanics, and highest floor, of any quarterback in this class.
Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama
The Cardinals are anemic when it comes to pass rushers, and they get the best one in the draft.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Jim Irsay has teased that he likes Young a lot. If he is there, the Colts will take him.
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
The Seahawks would be a great place for Carter to go, both culturally and schematically.
Baltimore Ravens (from DET via LAR): QB Will Levis, Kentucky
It feels as if Lamar Jackson has played his final game as a Raven. Several teams have said they won’t pursue the former MVP, but the Lions aren’t one of them. Getting Jackson would catapult them into being true contenders, while the Ravens get the strongest arm in the draft as they begin a new era.
Las Vegas Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
The Raiders are likely going for a veteran quarterback, which means they can bulk up their offensive line early on in the draft.
Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
The Falcons defense just lacks talent, especially in the front seven. They need a guy who can get consistent pressure.
Chicago Bears (from CAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
There are several paths the Bears could go down with this pick, but getting the best cornerback in the draft from right up the street to link with Kyler Gordon, Eddie Jackson, and Jaquan Brisker would get fans excited.
Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
The Eagles are likely losing both James Bradberry and Darius Slay- they need to take a cornerback early.
Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
The Titans released both Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones, showing signs of ushering in a rebuild. The best way to build a team is from the ball out, and Mike Vrabel knows that- they’ll take Skoronski and hope to lock down their left tackle spot for the next decade.
Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Houston gets the all-Ohio State connection by drafting Stroud and one of his favorite targets from the 2021 season.
Los Angeles Chargers (from GB via NYJ): WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
The Chargers need speed in their receiving core – they trade up and get Flowers, who will be a demon wherever he is lined up.
New England Patriots: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
The Patriots need receivers, and could very well take one here. That said, Bill Belichick likely still had N’Keal Harry nightmares, and they opt to go with the versatile defender from Iowa.
Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
At the time of writing, Aaron Rodgers is all but wearing New York Jets green. They trade Rodgers to New York in this simulation and pick up an offensive weapon in Mayer.
Washington Commanders: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Washington needs an upgrade on the interior with Trai Turner hitting free agency.
Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Porter to the Steelers feels like a bonafide lock if he is there at 17.
Detroit Lions: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
The Lions are in need of defensive line depth, and Kancey is a guy who can play in just about every spot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Tampa Bay has an aging front seven with the exception of Vita Vea, and lack talent with William Gholston being a free agent.
Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
The Seahawks strengthen their defensive line with a pair of Georgia Bulldogs in the first round.
Green Bay Packers (from LAC): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
By taking Mayer and Johnston, all of a sudden the Packers skill positions are much stronger than they were in 2022.
Baltimore Ravens: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
The Ravens will target a receiver early in the draft and/or in the free agency period, but they can’t pass up Robinson if he is there.
Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
After cutting Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen, with Za’Darius Smith rumored to not be far behind, he Vikings have entered rebuild mode. That said, their defense can’t get worse than the toilet soufflé they trotted out every week in 2022.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama
The Jaguars offense is going to be very good- they need to continue building the defense, specifically the secondary.
New York Giants: WR Jordan Addison, USC
The Giants top receiver in the playoffs was Isaiah Hodgins. No disrespect to Hodgins, but if he is your top target week in and week out, you’re in trouble. Addison gives the Giants more depth, and a solid offensive option.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
The Cowboys need a receiver, but unless they move up to get one, they’ll have to wait. Instead, they pick up Henley and get an immediate upgrade and starter at linebacker.
Buffalo Bills: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
The Bills are going to be busy during free agency, and will potentially make a big move for a receiver and/or running back. If they do indeed go that route, they should spend the draft building a brick wall in front of Josh Allen.
Cincinnati Bengals: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
The Bengals had a nice surprise in Cam Taylor-Britt, but they need a starter to go opposite of Chidobe Awuzie.
New Orleans Saints (from SF): EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
The Saints defense is very old. They need to get guys who can contribute now, but will also be around in the next five years.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
With Javon Hargrave likely out the door, Philadelphia has a big hole to fill in the middle of their defensive line.
Kansas City Chiefs: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
The Chiefs opted to not use the franchise tag on their 6-foot-8, 340 pound tackle, Orlando Brown. Instead, they’ll draft the 6-foot-8, 360 pound Jones.
