2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at No. 1 after Panthers trade up with Bears

The Carolina Panthers pushed all their chips to the center of the table and acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade ahead of free agency.

In doing so, Chicago receives the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore.

How will this change the landscape of the NFL draft? Here is our latest mock draft following the trade.

Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

USA Today Sports

With no weapons of note on the roster, the Panthers will need a do-it-all weapon at quarterback. They take Richardson, who has the potential to be one of the best dual threats we’ve ever seen.

Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Stroud has the best mechanics, and highest floor, of any quarterback in this class.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Cardinals are anemic when it comes to pass rushers, and they get the best one in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jim Irsay has teased that he likes Young a lot. If he is there, the Colts will take him.

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Seahawks would be a great place for Carter to go, both culturally and schematically.

Baltimore Ravens (from DET via LAR): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

It feels as if Lamar Jackson has played his final game as a Raven. Several teams have said they won’t pursue the former MVP, but the Lions aren’t one of them. Getting Jackson would catapult them into being true contenders, while the Ravens get the strongest arm in the draft as they begin a new era.

Las Vegas Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Raiders are likely going for a veteran quarterback, which means they can bulk up their offensive line early on in the draft.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons defense just lacks talent, especially in the front seven. They need a guy who can get consistent pressure.

Chicago Bears (from CAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

There are several paths the Bears could go down with this pick, but getting the best cornerback in the draft from right up the street to link with Kyler Gordon, Eddie Jackson, and Jaquan Brisker would get fans excited.

Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

USA Today Sports

The Eagles are likely losing both James Bradberry and Darius Slay- they need to take a cornerback early.

Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans released both Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones, showing signs of ushering in a rebuild. The best way to build a team is from the ball out, and Mike Vrabel knows that- they’ll take Skoronski and hope to lock down their left tackle spot for the next decade.

Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Houston gets the all-Ohio State connection by drafting Stroud and one of his favorite targets from the 2021 season.

Los Angeles Chargers (from GB via NYJ): WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need speed in their receiving core – they trade up and get Flowers, who will be a demon wherever he is lined up.

New England Patriots: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots need receivers, and could very well take one here. That said, Bill Belichick likely still had N’Keal Harry nightmares, and they opt to go with the versatile defender from Iowa.

Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

USA Today Sports

At the time of writing, Aaron Rodgers is all but wearing New York Jets green. They trade Rodgers to New York in this simulation and pick up an offensive weapon in Mayer.

Washington Commanders: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

AP Photo/John Raoux

Washington needs an upgrade on the interior with Trai Turner hitting free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

USA Today Sports

Porter to the Steelers feels like a bonafide lock if he is there at 17.

Detroit Lions: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are in need of defensive line depth, and Kancey is a guy who can play in just about every spot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

USA Today Sports

Tampa Bay has an aging front seven with the exception of Vita Vea, and lack talent with William Gholston being a free agent.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks strengthen their defensive line with a pair of Georgia Bulldogs in the first round.

Green Bay Packers (from LAC): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

By taking Mayer and Johnston, all of a sudden the Packers skill positions are much stronger than they were in 2022.

Baltimore Ravens: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

USA Today Sports

The Ravens will target a receiver early in the draft and/or in the free agency period, but they can’t pass up Robinson if he is there.

Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

After cutting Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen, with Za’Darius Smith rumored to not be far behind, he Vikings have entered rebuild mode. That said, their defense can’t get worse than the toilet soufflé they trotted out every week in 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars offense is going to be very good- they need to continue building the defense, specifically the secondary.

New York Giants: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Giants top receiver in the playoffs was Isaiah Hodgins. No disrespect to Hodgins, but if he is your top target week in and week out, you’re in trouble. Addison gives the Giants more depth, and a solid offensive option.

Dallas Cowboys: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys need a receiver, but unless they move up to get one, they’ll have to wait. Instead, they pick up Henley and get an immediate upgrade and starter at linebacker.

Buffalo Bills: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are going to be busy during free agency, and will potentially make a big move for a receiver and/or running back. If they do indeed go that route, they should spend the draft building a brick wall in front of Josh Allen.

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals had a nice surprise in Cam Taylor-Britt, but they need a starter to go opposite of Chidobe Awuzie.

New Orleans Saints (from SF): EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

David Purdy/Getty Images

The Saints defense is very old. They need to get guys who can contribute now, but will also be around in the next five years.

Philadelphia Eagles: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

With Javon Hargrave likely out the door, Philadelphia has a big hole to fill in the middle of their defensive line.

Kansas City Chiefs: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs opted to not use the franchise tag on their 6-foot-8, 340 pound tackle, Orlando Brown. Instead, they’ll draft the 6-foot-8, 360 pound Jones.

