2023 NFL mock draft: Shake-up at QB in top 4 in latest two-round projections

The 2023 NFL draft is just a few weeks away, and we’re in the thick of the pre-draft process where teams are finalizing their draft boards.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor over the next few weeks, including how the quarterback board falls, whether Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls, and whether the Cardinals could join the Bears in trading out of the top three picks.

With the NFL draft less than a month away, we have put together our latest two-round NFL mock draft, where there’s some shake-up among the top quarterbacks.

Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The way Frank Reich was looking at Stroud during his pro day was notable- that’s a guy who knows who he wants to be his franchise quarterback. Stroud is the first of the big-name quarterbacks off the board.

Houston Texans: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson arguably has the most upside of any quarterback in the class. He runs like a gazelle and he’s got an RPG for an arm. New head coach DeMeco Ryans just came from San Francisco where they were hoping to unlock the similar upside of Trey Lance. They take Richardson, and all of a sudden, Houston is really fun.

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

Anderson is considered by many as the best player in the draft. The Cardinals need help all over the field, and getting a potentially game-wrecking pass rusher would be a lovely start for the Monti Ossenfort-Jonathan Gannon era.

Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Reports have come out saying that the Colts like what they’ve seen from Will Levis, but it’s hard to see them passing on Young if he is available at No. 4.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

The Seahawks struck gold in their defensive backfield, but still need help in the pass rush.

Detroit Lions: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Aidan Hutchinson lined up next to Jalen Carter? Lord have mercy.

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Devon Witherspoon

If you can name a Raiders defender not named Maxx Crosby or Chandler Jones, you deserve a proper pat on the back. Las Vegas lacks any sort of star power, specifically in their defensive backfield, and they take Witherspoon to be their immediate No. 1 cornerback.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The Falcons are like the horrifying love child of the Cardinals and Raiders. They have zero pass rush and the casual fan probably can’t name more than three players on their defense (Grady Jarrett, Richie Grant, A.J. Terrell- Boom, nailed it).

Chicago Bears: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

If the Bears want Justin Fields to take that Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen-type leap, they need to give him as many weapons as possible. A wide receiving core of D.J. Moore, Smith-Njigba, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool would give Fields a buffet of options in the offense.

Philadelphia Eagles: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The Eagles’ run game was the best in the league in 2022, but they lost Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers. Adding Bijan Robinson to a team that was minutes away from a Super Bowl win could help them finish the story in 2023.

Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis is the wildcard of this draft. He has a huge arm, but the lack of production is alarming. We can use all the what if scenarios there are to use, but projecting what a guy would have if x, y, and z went differently is a dangerous game to play. He’s going to be a project, but the tools are there.

Houston Texans: WR Jordan Addison, USC

The Texans current No. 1 receiver is Nico Collins. Nothing against Nico Collins, but he is very much the fries of a meal, not the burger. Addison and Anthony Richardson will be the new faces of this new era of Texans football.

New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

It looks as if the Jets will be able to have their cake and eat it, too. While it’s a matter of when, not if Aaron Rodgers becomes a Jet, it appears they will be able to keep their first round pick in the upcoming draft, as well, which they will use on some help up front.

New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

The Patriots defense benefitted from playing a ton of bad offenses in 2022- they need help at cornerback.

Green Bay Packers: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

This class of tight ends is deep, and the Packers can take one later on in the draft. Pairing Johnston with Christian Watson gives Jordan Love two legitimate targets to carry Green Bay into this new generation.

Washington Commanders: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Outside of Kendall Fuller, the Commanders haven’t had anyone reliable on the back end in the last half-decade. Porter is considered by many the top cornerback in the class, and would make an already-stout Washington defense even stronger.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Death, taxes, and Mike Tomlin drafting players from Maryland. The previous three Terps to call Pittsburgh home haven’t been successful (Anthony McFarland, Antoine Brooks, Derwin Gray, and Sean Davis). Will Banks change the narrative? Steelers fans sure hope so.

Detroit Lions: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The Lions spent free agency remodeling their secondary, and use their two first round picks to make their defensive front potentially dominant.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Buccaneers waived Donovan Smith for multiple reasons, two of which were his lack of protection and constant penalties. They bring in Jones to give Baker Mayfield some good protection on the outside.

Seattle Seahawks: OC John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Seahawks hit on two tackles in 2022, but they need some upgrades on the interior. Schmitz had a great week at the Senior Bowl and would make the Seahawks’ offensive line that much better.

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Chargers need speed like Gollum needs his precious. Flowers in a Kelln Moore offense with Justin Herbert would be borderline erotic.

Baltimore Ravens: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Whomever is under center for the Ravens in 2023, they will need actual receivers to throw the ball to.

Minnesota Vikings: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Vikings are undergoing a defensive rebuild. A big playmaker in the middle of the defensive line would serve Brian Flores well.

Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Jacksonville has a ton of never-say-die talent in their defensive backfield, but they need a reliable future star to anchor their secondary. Branch is the top safety in the class and heads to Duval County.

New York Giants: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

The Giants lack of depth in the secondary was painfully evident down the stretch last season, specifically against the Eagles in the regular season. Smith gives them a reliable defensive back, and beefs up their depth chart.

Dallas Cowboys: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

The Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz to the Texans in free agency, which prompts them to select the versatile tight end from Notre Dame. Mayaer’s vertical ability, as well as his skill as a blocker, will make him a fan-favorite in Dallas.

Buffalo Bills: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Bills need to keep Josh Allen upright and ensure that he isn;t always running for his life. Skoronski is a versatile offensive lineman that could be moved all over the place up front.

Cincinnati Bengals: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown to hold down their left tackle spot, but the opposite tackle position is still up in the air. Jones is a 6-foot-8 behemoth of a man who played right tackle opposite of Paris Johnson. With a brick wall in front of Joe Burrow, he could potentially cook up an MVP season.

New Orleans Saints: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

New Orleans’ defense was great in 2022, but need some upgrades on the interior. Kancey is versatile and extremely quick. He will do great alongside Cam Jordan.

Philadelphia Eagles: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

The Eagles lost Issac Seumalo to the Steelers. Torrence would transition into the vacant spot effortlessly.

Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

The Chiefs drafting like they are playing Madden would be very fun. Washington is a physical specimen at tight end. Making defenses choose between paying extra attention to him or Travis Kelce will have Andy Ried stroking his mustache like a villain in a silent movie from the 1950s.

Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Houston Texans: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Arizona Cardinals: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Indianapolis Colts: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Los Angeles Rams: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota

Seattle Seahawks: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Las Vegas Raiders: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Carolina Panthers: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

New Orleans Saints: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Tennessee Titans: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Green Bay Packers (projected trade with NYJ): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

New York Jets: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Atlanta Falcons: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

Green Bay Packers: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

New England Patriots: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Washington Commanders: OG Steve Avila, TCU

Detroit Lions: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Miami Dolphins: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Seattle Seahawks: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Chicago Bears: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Los Angeles Chargers: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Detroit Lions: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

New York Giants: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Dallas Cowboys: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Buffalo Bills: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Chicago Bears: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Philadelphia Eagles: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

