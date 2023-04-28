2023 NFL Mock Draft: Second-round projections after the first round comes down

Now that the first round of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books, there’s very little sleep for the league’s shot-callers. You go back and look at your board, move some guys around, talk to other shot-callers about possible trades, and get ready for the second day of the draft, which starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

“We know where we’re positioned,” Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who did all kinds of wheeling and dealing to come away with C.J. Stroud with the second and third overall picks, said about Day 2. “So we have 65 and 73 and then the two fours, the fifth, the three sixth, the two seventh. We have a little bit of flexibility. Tonight we’ll go back and kind of see what’s left, understanding there’s probably going to be another 30-ish, 35 players that are probably selected before we pick.

“Could we move from 65 into the second round? That’s a possibility, but that’s going to be player driven. So I think we’ve identified players that we like. We also understand we’re going to lose players. That’s the reality of it. We’re going to lose players along the way. I think, in that general range, kind of how we have the players graded relative to their value and potentially what their role could be, we think there will be an opportunity to add some players to our team that we’ll be happy to have in the building.”

It will be some manner of this process for all of the NFL’s evaluators, and there’s all kinds of talent left on those boards. So, here’s how the second round of the draft might go, were we calling the shots for every NFL team.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears): Jory Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

(Syndication: York Daily Record)

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

(Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

35: Indianapolis Colts: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

36. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Sanders, LB/EDGE, Arkansas

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

38. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Mayer, TE. Notre Dame

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

39. Carolina Panthers: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

40. New Orleans Saints: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

41. Tennessee Titans: Cedric Tillman, WR Tennessee

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

43. New York Jets: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

44. Atlanta Falcons: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

45. Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

46. New England Patriots: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

47. Washington Commanders: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

(Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports)

48. Detroit Lions: Keeanu Benton, DI, Wisconsin

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

(Syndication: The Greenville News)

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

51. Miami Dolphins: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

(Syndication: Argus Leader)

52. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

54. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

(AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

57. New York Giants: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

58. Dallas Cowboys: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

59. Buffalo Bills: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

60. Cincinnati Bengals: Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

61. Chicago Bears (From San Francisco 49ers): Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Chandler Zavala, OG, North Carolina State

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

