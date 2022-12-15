2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks double up on defensive line in Round 1

If there’s two things the Seahawks need to do this offseason, it’ll be improving their run defense personnel and boosting their pass rush. In a new 2023 NFL mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle hits both needs in the first round.

Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks would be picking at No. 2 overall if the season ended today. With that pick Farrar has them taking Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who he calls the best interior defensive line prospect since Aaron Donald:

“The Seahawks should not select Carter second overall because their run defense stinks, though that is a consideration. They should select him with the second overall pick because, with his ridiculous combination of power, technique, and the ability to shoot around blockers with running back-level gap precision, Carter is the best interior defensive line prospect since Aaron Donald came out of Pitt in 2014. He is the type of player who can become the fulcrum of your entire defense, and Pete Carroll certainly needs that.”

Carter has six sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss over the last two years.

With their own pick (currently No. 17 overall) the Seahawks take Florida State EDGE Jared Verse to give Uchenna Nwosu the help he needs.

“Now that Pete Carroll has the best player in this draft class thanks to the Broncos, let’s give Seattle’s defense something else it needs — consistent edge pressure. Uchenna Nwosu was a free-agency steal… but outside of that, more needs to be done. Verse has the strength to bull through blockers, but the thing that really stands out on his tape is an insane closing speed that will have NFL quarterbacks with their heads on swivels.”

This season Verse posted 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss.

