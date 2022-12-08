2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.

First, they take Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.

Anderson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) would help turn around a lackluster and top-heavy Seahawks pass rush. Going into Week 14, Uchenna Nwosu has produced nine of the team’s 32 sacks – no other play has more than four. Upgrading with Anderson would be like adding a nuke to the arsenal. He has totaled 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for a loss in just 40 games at Alabama. Here’s the highlight reel.

When the Seahawks get back on the clock to pick, Farrar has them selecting Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell at No. 20.

Sewell (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) would empower Pete Carroll to make a change at inside linebacker – replacing either Jordyn Brooks or Cody Barton. While both have shown improvement, they also have enough mistakes on tape to warrant a new starter, especially if Seattle can find one as talented as this.

Sewell has awesome sideline-to-sideline range and does it all: he can rush the passer, defend the run and drop back into coverage effectively. He’s posted 20.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defensed in 33 games at Oregon.

Related

Seahawks pick Clemson LB at No. 16 overall in this 2023 NFL mock draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire