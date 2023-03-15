2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks take Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt at No. 20

Six weeks out from the 2023 NFL draft, we’ve already seen a ton of names connected to the Seahawks and their two first-round picks. At this point any new prospect we haven’t seen before is worth a story.

Enter this new mock draft by Natalie Miller at Draft Wire, where Seattle takes Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson at No. 5 overall, followed by Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt at No. 20.

“The Geno Smith experiment in Seattle yielded smashing results and he earned himself an extension with the team. Now is the time to build upon that success by adding yet another weapon to an already dangerous Seattle offense. Putting a true burner like Jalin Hyatt alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will make it near impossible for teams to play up against the line and will optimize the running game for the Seahawks as well as make their deep passing game among the best in the league.”

Hyatt (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) is coming off a huge breakout Junior season. He totaled 67 catches for 1,267 yards (18.9 per reception) and scored 15 touchdowns. Here’s the highlight reel from his awesome 2022 campaign.

Hyatt would definitely fill a need for Seattle’s passing offense.

The take-the-top-off wide receiver role last season was filled by Marquise Goodwin, but he’s 32 years old and just became a free agent.

More NFL Draft!

2023 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks draft order set with 10 selections Combining and ranking the last three first round quarterback classes Moves from the 1st day of free agency and how they impact the NFL draft How will Carolina's blockbuster trade affect the Seahawks? 2023 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency first-round projections featuring QB trades

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire