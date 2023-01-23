2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on dynamic talent to replace several key starters

The Eagles are preparing for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, but it’s never too early for a look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The player selection process will be centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We tracked the Eagles’ picks via Tankathon, and after New Orleans went 7-10, Philadelphia locked down a top-ten selection.

The mock drafts are starting to heat up, and we have the roundup for this weekend’s Championship action.

Dane Brugler and The Athletic have Philadelphia reloading with the top cornerback and running back on the board.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

With James Bradberry likely to get paid elsewhere this offseason, the Eagles will be looking to address the cornerback position. Joey Porter Jr., the son of a former Pro Bowler, is a long and physical (sometimes, too physical) athlete with the cover skills that might land him in the top 10. 31. Philadelphia Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The last time the Eagles drafted a running back in the first round, Ron Jaworski was Philadelphia’s starting quarterback. But Bijan Robinson is one of the best talents in this draft class and would be a bargain with the final pick of Round 1. The Texas running back has no business falling this far. There just aren’t too many clear landing spots within the top 30 picks. 63. Philadelphia Eagles: Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

With three picks in the first two rounds, Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to draft at least one pass rusher, right? Here, Derick Hall goes from War Eagle to Philadelphia Eagle.

Draft Network

Draft Network has Philadelphia reloading with two edge rushers and a top safety.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

Myles Murphy EDGE, Clemson

The Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL and yet are still picking in the top 10 with the opportunity to improve that roster. Offensively, I think the Eagles are set for the future, but defensively they could use some improvements. The Eagles selecting Myles Murphy allows them to add youth and fill a personal need that could turn into a real strong point of this team in the years to come. 32. Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Battle SAF, Alabama

If there is one weak point of this loaded roster it’s safety. The Eagles selecting Jordan Battle with this pick gives them a long, physical safety that is versatile in alignment and knows how to make plays. Battle falling to this pick will prove to be a true value pick for years to come. 64. Philadelphia Eagles

Dylan Horton EDGE, TCU

The Eagles decide to once again go defense. Their defensive line is strong up the middle but could use some youth on the edges. Dylan Horton is a player with a great upside.

CBS Sports -- Ryan Wilson

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Philadelphia reloading at key offensive positions.

Round 1 – Pick 10 Paris Johnson, Ohio State Johnson Jr., who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter, which in Philly could be at guard early in his career before moving to tackle when Lane Johnson decides to hang them up. Round 1 – Pick 32 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama The Eagles haven’t taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!) but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago. And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.

Draft Wire



Luke Easterling has Philadelphia trading the No. 10 overall pick from the Saints to the Texans for more assets, and landing Miles Sanders’ replacement.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from CLE via HOU)* | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

A win-win scenario for the Eagles, who add an extra mid-round pick in return for dropping down two spots, and still landing the top prospect at one of their biggest positions of need. Porter is a shutdown artist with ideal size and length, and he plays the game with the same competitiveness and physicality that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

I’ve been mocking this pick for a while now, and I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon. This offense is already one of the most dominant and entertaining in the league, so adding a versatile weapon like Gibbs would just make it downright unfair.

63. Philadelphia Eagles | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

Touchdown Wire

Doug Farrar has the Eagles taking

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Siaki Ika, DI, Baylor

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia reloading on defense.

10) Philadelphia Eagles (From NO): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Eagles CB duo is a very good one, but it’s a short-term tandem. James Bradberry might not be back after this year, and Darius Slay is getting older. In Round 1 of this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, it would be prudent to add a high-end CB prospect. Christian Gonzalez is my personal CB1 — a hyper-explosive 6’2″ cover man with great eyes and ball skills.

31) Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

Sticking with the theme of potential Senior Bowl risers, Isaiah McGuire is another prospect who could announce himself to the world in Mobile.

McGuire has the tools at 6’4″, 271 pounds, with near-35″ arms. With his elite power and motor, he can blast tackles back. With that power, he also brings surprising burst, bend, and hand nuance. He’ll get to show it in 1-on-1s.

33rd team

The 33rd Team has Philadelphia reloading on the defense.

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (Projected Trade with New York Jets)

Ringo has some holes in his game, but he has the length and speed to succeed. He plays assignment-sound football and gives the Eagles depth at a premier position.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: B.J. Ojulari, Edge, LSU

GM Howie Roseman loves to stock up on edge rushers and keeps the pantry full by adding Ojulari.

NFL Draft Bible



NFL Draft Bible has Philadelphia landing a pass rusher and running back.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

“An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level.”

32. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

“Taller back with chiseled musculature. One cut runner with substantial lower body fluidity. Quick in small spaces, with agile cuts and darts between tackles. Subtle feet that bring a springy element to his game.”

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports has Philadelphia reloading on defense.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Eagles would love to hit upon a long-term solution at corner and Gonzalez checks all the boxes in terms of size, speed and the way he attacks the ball in the air. He’s a fluid athlete and has as high a ceiling as just about any corner in the draft.

31. Philadelphia Eagles — Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

The Eagles were struggling to find depth in the interior and will be losing several defensive linemen to free agency or retirement this offseason. Teaming Ika up with Jordan Davis doesn’t seem fair and might be the closest you can get to building a literal wall in the middle of a defense.

