2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears pegged to land top defensive talent

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason.

Chicago is trending toward a top-three draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.

Heading into Week 15, the Bears currently have the No. 3 overall pick, but they’d been as high as No. 2. At this point, it’s hard to see Chicago dropping outside the top five, and they’re most likely to lock down a top-three pick sooner rather than later.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts ahead of Week 15, where the Bears are poised to land one of two generational talents on defense.

ESPN: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his first mock draft of the year, and he has the Bears landing Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson with the No. 3 pick.

Bears GM Ryan Poles would be thrilled with this scenario. Chicago is another trade-back candidate here, because Stroud is still out there. But then again, my No. 1 prospect is still available. After dealing away Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the Bears need edge rushers, and Anderson is explosive, instinctive and overpowering. Over the past two seasons, he has averaged more than a sack per game (27.5) and has piled up 56 tackles for loss and 131 pressures. That kind of production would be welcomed to a defense that has just 16 sacks this season (last in the NFL).

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards also has the Bears landing Anderson with the third overall pick, where Anderson is the first non-QB off the board.

Chicago is in a position to take the first non-quarterback or trade to a team looking to take one of those potential franchise quarterbacks. In this situation, the opportunity to take a potential defensive tentpole is too much to bypass.

Draft Wire: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling also has Chicago drafting Anderson with the No. 3 pick, where Anderson is the second non-QB off the board.

Obviously, the Bears’ prime objective in the offseason needs to be building around Justin Fields on offense, but that can be done in many different ways. In this scenario, their best bet is to take perhaps the best overall prospect in the entire draft, replacing what they lost in Robert Quinn.

Pro Football Network: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan has the Bears landing a top defensive talent with the third overall pick, but this time it’s Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The Chicago Bears need to build around Justin Fields, but if forced to pick at number three would do better building for Fields later in the draft and grabbing a rare talent here. Jalen Carter has the quickness, agility, and technical capability to be a devastating pass rusher while also demonstrating the power and presence to be a superior run defender.

The Ringer: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has the Bears landing the top edge rusher in this draft class in Anderson with the third overall pick.

The Bears have plenty of needs on the offensive side of the ball, but they can’t pass on Anderson at this no. 3 spot. A rare blend of explosiveness and length, the two-time Bronko Nagurski Award winner is a pass-rushing talent that Chicago can rebuild its defensive front around.

Touchdown Wire: EDGE Will Anderson (Georgia)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Touchdown Wire‘s Doug Farrar has the Bears drafting the best edge rusher in the draft in Anderson with that third overall pick.

Clearly, the Bears have needs in their receiver group and along the offensive line. Justin Fields’ continued development will be reliant on his team’s ability to settle these issues in the offseason, via free agency and the draft. But with the third overall pick, you probably don’t want to reach; you want to grab the best player left on the board, and Anderson is the best edge defender in this class. His 14 sacks and 59 total pressures in the 2022 season, coming as they have against a high rate of chips and double-teams, speak to formidable NFL potential.

NBC Sports Chicago: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Chicago’s Glynn Morgan has the Bears also going defense. But instead of Anderson it’s Carter with the No. 3 pick.

More than likely, if the Bears remain in their current position they’ll probably trade down for more draft capital. However, if Chicago makes a selection with the No. 3 pick, targeting Carter vastly improves the team’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and stuff the run. Carter’s quickness and power might help level an inadequate playing field for Chicago’s inept defense.

The 33rd Team: OT Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 33rd Team is the only mock draft from this round-up that has the Bears targeting offense with the third overall pick, landing Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson.

The Bears have multiple holes, and one could argue they could look to add an edge rusher or receiver, but they need to protect Justin Fields. This is a deep receiver class, but there are only a couple of tackles that we have given first-round grades this year. With his length and athleticism, Johnson should step in on Day 1 at left tackle for the Bears.

