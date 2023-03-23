2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest predictions for Patriots with No. 14 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL Draft is just over one month away, and you know what that means: It's officially mock draft season!

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. Pro Days at colleges throughout the nation continue this week, giving general managers, scouts and coaches one last prominent event to evaluate the top prospects in this year's draft class.

This is a fascinating draft for many teams, including the New England Patriots.

They own 11 picks, including No. 14 overall in the first round. It's just the third top-15 pick New England has owned since 2002.

The Patriots have three primary roster needs to address with their pick in Round 1, and they are offensive tackle, wide receiver and cornerback. They have not adequately addressed these positions in free agency or the trade market so far.

In a pass-heavy league where an elite offense is becoming more and more necessary for playoff success, being able to protect the quarterback and give him playmakers to target is as important as ever. The Patriots did not surround Mac Jones with enough talent last season, and the offense suffered greatly (17th in scoring) as a result.

Which players should the Patriots target in the first round next month? Here's a roundup of recent Patriots first-round projections from 2023 NFL mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Todd McShay, ESPN: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois

Greg Auman, FOX Sports: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

NFL Staff, The Athletic: Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

Walter Football: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State