2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up dynamic defenders, land RB Jahmyr Gibbs

We’re now 12 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, and through the first quarter of the season, Philadelphia looks to be heading toward a top-ten selection.

The mock drafts are starting to heat up, and we have the roundup for this weekend’s action.

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

8. Philadelphia Eagles (via 4-7 NO)

ESPN projected picks 1-10 and gave Philadelphia another talented defensive tackle to pair with Jordan Davis.

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Reid: Bresee would be a great fit because of his explosiveness, consistency as a pass-rusher (2.5 sacks and 14 pressures in seven games) and ability to penetrate the first level as a run defender. With Cox and Javon Hargrave scheduled to become free agents in the offseason, Philadelphia might have a need there in 2023. Miller: My early comp for Bresee is the Giants’ Leonard Williams. He’s so good at the point of attack, and like Williams at USC, he rarely loses ground or gets rocked back in the run game. Bresee has become more of a well-rounded defensive tackle this season, playing with more strength, and it’s obvious he can be a three-down asset.

Touchdown Wire

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson is loaded along the defensive line, and Touchdown Wire has Philadelphia landing an edge rusher.

It’s not that the Eagles need another edge-rusher; we’re talking about improvements to perhaps the NFL’s most loaded roster. What makes Murphy such an interesting option for Jonathan Gannon’s defense is that, at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he’s able to win on the edge, and kick inside on passing downs. For a team that runs as many five-man and overload fronts as the Eagles do, and as multiple as they are with their line personnel, Murphy would be a great addition for several different reasons.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

As was the case with edge-rushers and the Myles Murphy pick at 10, the Eagles don’t really need a running back. They’re in the enviable position of not desperately needing anything, so with two first-round picks in this draft, they can load up to make certain things more dynamic. Philly’s offense is more about body blows and the run game feeding the passing game, and Gibbs would be an amazing fit with that overall concept. On runs out of run-pass options this season, Gibbs has 75 carries for 623 yards 4.1 yards after contact per attempt, and four touchdowns. Try dealing with THAT if you’re scheming for everything this offense can do.

NBC Sports Chicago

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Chicago has Philadelphia going edge rusher.

10. Eagles (via NO): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Wilson displays uncommon swiftness off the snap of the ball, quickly extending his lengthy arms to gain leverage past blockers. Slippery and nimble for a man his size (6’6″, 275 lbs), Wilson’s bendability around the edge is difficult to gauge, complicating blockers attempts at containing his pass rush. An extremely productive player, Wilson’s 27.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over the last 23 games indicate his potential at the next level.

32. Eagles: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Gonzalez is an explosive talent with legitimate NFL speed, a 42-inch verticle and a physicality that places receivers in distress. Although the Eagles secondary intercepted 13 passes in 10 games this season, they’ve also allowed 10 passing scores, too. Philadelphia might consider taking Gonzalez to shore up its pass defense. With above average change-of-direction ability, aggressive man to man coverage skills and his proficiency in zone schemes Gonzalez should be a targeted asset for NFL teams.

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports has a Philadelphia building from the inside out.

Round 1 – Pick 13 from New Orleans — Peter Skoronski OT NORTHWESTERN • JR • 6’4″ / 315 LBS

Skoronski is a bit of a luxury pick, but he has the flexibility to play any one of the five starting offensive line positions. There is value in having one player capable of fulfilling so many roles while taking up just one roster spot.

Round 1 – Pick 31 Brian Branch CB ALABAMA • JR • 6’0″ / 193 LBS

Versatility is the theme for Philadelphia in this draft class. The Eagles added Peter Skoronski earlier in the round and he is capable of playing every position up and down the offensive line. Branch is similarly flexible and can fulfill a variety of roles in that Philadelphia secondary.

Pro Football Network

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network has the Birds rebuilding on the edge.

10) Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

The Eagles are still scheduled to potentially lose a lot of talent on the edge this offseason, making scouting the 2023 NFL Draft EDGE class a heightened priority. With their top-10 selection, Myles Murphy is a difficult prospect to pass on if he’s there. He’s a 6’5″, 275-pound menace with terrific composite power and short-area athleticism.

31) Philadelphia Eagles: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

This is a value addition for the Eagles, who get a hyper-versatile defensive piece at the second level. Trenton Simpson could stand to improve his play strength at the next level, but he’s an absolute queen on the chess board. He has the athleticism, range, and football IQ to do whatever a defense needs.

Draft Wire

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Philadelphia addressing the offense in the first round.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with the Saints, they could still end up with a top-10 pick. There aren’t many glaring needs on this roster, so opting for overall value should be their top priority. In this scenario, that means taking a plug-and-play blocker in Skoronski.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Jalen Hurts has this offensive running on all cylinders, but a versatile, explosive weapon like Gibbs could help take the unit to another level. The Georgia Tech transfer has been an absolute stud for the Crimson Tide, and one of the most dynamic players in all of college football when the ball’s in his hands.

63. Philadelphia Eagles | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

